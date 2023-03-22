Get a clean and clear skin with the best face washes for pimples

Deep and thorough cleansing is one of the most significant steps to maintain the health of your pimple and acne-prone skin. With dead skin cells and impurities clogging pores, and excess oil production further adding to the plight, it is essential to begin a proper skin care regime on fresh and breathing skin. And for skin that’s susceptible to frequent breakouts and pimples, using the right face wash daily is a good way to start.

A face wash is used less as compared to serums and moisturisers but they play a key role in improving your skin especially when it is acne-prone. Apart from giving you cleansed skin, a face wash also helps in balancing (or maintaining) the pH of your skin, crucial for such skin types. Hence, opting for a face wash formulated to tackle pimples in every way does wonders for your skin.

How to choose the best face wash for pimples?

A quality face wash for pimples and acne is usually rich in key ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree, aloe vera, neem, glycolic acid and benzoyl peroxide. From managing active acne and preventing new ones to soothing inflamed and irritated skin, controlling excess oil and fighting acne-causing bacteria, these ingredients together deal with pimple-prone skin problems to bring you relief. If not all, look for a combination of these key components.

Since acne-prone skin is also sensitive, avoid harsh cleansers with harmful chemicals, alcohol or synthetic fragrances in their formulation. Opt for non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic products.

Other than the main ingredients, one should also choose an anti-pimple face wash as per their skin type. Even though oily and combination skin is more prone to acne, pimples aren’t just limited to those skin types. People with dry or sensitive skin may face similar skin concerns. While you can choose a potent dose of acne-fighting actives if you have oily skin, those with sensitive skin can opt for a rather lower percentage. Similarly, if you have dry skin, opt for a face wash with more hydrating components like hyaluronic acid.

Check out some of the best face washes for a pimple-free skin

