Get a clean and clear skin with the best face washes for pimples

Deep and thorough cleansing is one of the most significant steps to maintain the health of your pimple and acne-prone skin. With dead skin cells and impurities clogging pores, and excess oil production further adding to the plight, it is essential to begin a proper skin care regime on fresh and breathing skin. And for skin that’s susceptible to frequent breakouts and pimples, using the right face wash daily is a good way to start.
A face wash is used less as compared to serums and moisturisers but they play a key role in improving your skin especially when it is acne-prone. Apart from giving you cleansed skin, a face wash also helps in balancing (or maintaining) the pH of your skin, crucial for such skin types. Hence, opting for a face wash formulated to tackle pimples in every way does wonders for your skin.
How to choose the best face wash for pimples?
A quality face wash for pimples and acne is usually rich in key ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree, aloe vera, neem, glycolic acid and benzoyl peroxide. From managing active acne and preventing new ones to soothing inflamed and irritated skin, controlling excess oil and fighting acne-causing bacteria, these ingredients together deal with pimple-prone skin problems to bring you relief. If not all, look for a combination of these key components.
Since acne-prone skin is also sensitive, avoid harsh cleansers with harmful chemicals, alcohol or synthetic fragrances in their formulation. Opt for non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic products.
Other than the main ingredients, one should also choose an anti-pimple face wash as per their skin type. Even though oily and combination skin is more prone to acne, pimples aren’t just limited to those skin types. People with dry or sensitive skin may face similar skin concerns. While you can choose a potent dose of acne-fighting actives if you have oily skin, those with sensitive skin can opt for a rather lower percentage. Similarly, if you have dry skin, opt for a face wash with more hydrating components like hyaluronic acid.
Check out some of the best face washes for a pimple-free skin
(Main Image Courtesy: Caudalie; Featured Image Courtesy: Versed)
Jump To / Table of Contents
Targeting all acne-prone skin concerns efficiently is the Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel which leaves your skin feeling clean and calm. It removes all the impurities and excess oil from the pores to lend a mattified look to the skin. Its soap-free formula prevents over-drying while regulating oil production and preventing further breakouts.
Image: Courtesy Look Fantastic
With ingredients like natural salicylic acid, organic grape water and essential oils, this gel cleanser by Caudalie makes for a great addition to your skincare routine. Treating your clogged, enlarged pores and oily skin, this face wash has a very fresh and luminous effect on the skin and targets acne-prone skin concerns. Free from sulphates, soap, alcohol and fragrance, the formula is certified organic, non-comedogenic, non-photosensitising and vegan.
Image: Courtesy Caudalie
Harnessing the goodness of two percent salicylic acid, allantoin and pro vitamin B5 is this extremely effective face wash for pimples. While ridding the skin of excess oil, dirt and makeup, this cleanser helps in stopping the breakout cycle for a refreshed look. It chemically exfoliates to prevent pimples and blackheads and is formulated without alcohol and parabens.
Image: Courtesy Peter Thomas Roth
Keep The Peace Acne-Calming Cleanser is a gentle, foaming face wash that’s made with natural and botanical inflammation-calming ingredients that are proven to treat acne holistically. While the salicylic acid content helps prevent breakouts without stripping the skin’s natural moisture and oil, apple fruit extract works as a gentle exfoliator that sloughs off dead skin cells. Its luxurious lather feels comfortable on the skin and also calms and moisturises it. The formula also comprises of antioxidant Blue Tansy, the anti-inflammatory properties of which cools and soothes problem skin.
Image: Courtesy Versed
This Acne Sebum Control Clear Skin Face Wash for pimples makes for a gentle way of achieving healthy-looking skin. Suitable for combination, oily and acne-prone skin, this is a non-drying cleanser that both purifies and balances the skin while minimising the appearance of blemishes and blackheads. The formula is infused with fermented polysaccharides that aid in controlling sebum production and balancing the skin’s microbiome. Additional ingredients such as Juniper stem cells and maté tea and lichen extracts further help in soothing the skin with antioxidant properties.
Image: Courtesy Feel Unique
Comprising a potent blend of glycolic acid (AHA), salicylic acid (BHA) and gluconolactone (PHA), the Neutrogena Clear and Defend Plus Facial Wash ensures skin health like no other. From sloughing off dead skin cells and impurities to preventing breakouts, fading blemish spots and promoting clearer-looking skin, this face wash does it all.
Image: Courtesy Feel Unique
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: While the right face wash gives you a cleansed face, unclogs pores, reduces pimples and treats acne, it may not be enough. Pimples can be a result of various factors. While some may need over-the-counter products, others might require proper treatments (if any), or lifestyle and dietary changes for which a consultation with a dermatologist is necessary.
Answer: Many natural home remedies, skincare products and medical treatments are available for people with pimple-prone skin. It is always advisable to consult your dermatologist to figure out the cause of acne and the consequent treatment it needs.
Answer: A few things to prevent pimples include washing your face twice daily, over-the-counter treatments, using a moisturiser and sunscreen regularly, avoiding skincare products with oil, refraining from harsh and over-exfoliation, not popping pimples, reducing stress, making dietary changes and consulting a dermat.
Answer: With consistent use, face washes do lighten pimple and blemish marks. Licorice extracts and antioxidants like vitamin C are known to give a visibly brighter skin. Look for such ingredients in your face wash.