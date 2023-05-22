The best facials in Hong Kong for healthy, glowing skin

Hong Kong’s weather is notorious for its harsh effects on the skin. During summer, it can get really hot and dry, leaving your skin prone to acne. Meanwhile, in winter, skin can get brittle from the cold. All year round, many Hongkongers also suffer from eczema. So, the best (and fuss-free) way to take care of your skin is to go for a facial treatment in Hong Kong.
Maskne might not be a thing anymore but your skin still needs some regular TLC. Luckily in Hong Kong, there are many beauty clinics and spas that offer a ton of facial treatments addressing specific skin concerns. Whether you’re tired of oily skin, want to get rid of acne, or need a skin boost, there are plenty of places to visit. You can never go wrong with the numerous options available at Hong Kong’s luxury hotels like The Ritz-Carlton or Four Seasons. Guaranteed to be offering A-class treatment, the choices go far and wide. Alternatively, you can always head to the places that Hongkongers swear by.
As some treatments are only available on rotation, it might be difficult to pinpoint what’s the best to get right now. We scoured the city and put together a list of the best facial treatments for healthy, glowing skin. You no longer have an excuse not to pamper yourself!
The best facial treatments in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
- The Ritz-Carlton Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
- Bliss Spa, W Hong Kong
- The Mandarin Spa, The Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
- Four Seasons Hong Kong
- The St. Regis Hong Kong
- Chuan Body + Soul, The Langham
- The Fullerton Spa, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong
- Plateau Spa, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
- EstheClinic
- Aesop
Treatment: 111Skin Pampering Series (The Original Harley Street Facial)
Anything that you do at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong feels like you’re among the clouds. After all, it has the highest bar in the city as well as the highest spa. So, what better way to get pampered than with an incredible view of the Hong Kong skyline? There are four 111Skin Pampering Series treatments to choose from depending on your preference. But they all target skin issues such as irritation, pigmentation, and puffiness. For instance, the Original Harley Street Facial uses powerful anti-oxidants to neutralise radical damage, repair irritated skin, and reduce dehydration. It also comes with a deep muscle massage to help strengthen the skin and prevent inflammation.
Treatment: Japanese Healing Soapstone Diamond Radiance Facial
Bliss Spa at W Hong Kong boasts over 14,500 square feet of tension-dighting facilities. It is complete with nine harbour-view treatment rooms as well. The Japanese Healing Soapstone Diamond Radiance Facial is perfect for urbanites. The treatment taps into an ancient healing practice focusing on sculpting, detoxification, and anti-ageing. Guests can expect a soothing healing stone face massage using Japanese products. Overall, it helps reduce puffiness and inflammation, as well as improve skin elasticity and relax the muscles of the face and neck. The luxurious diamond collagen is an added plus!
Treatment: Collagen Renewal Facial
This exceptional treatment restores and revitalises the complexion. At the same time, it boosts the moisture level through the use of masks and signature collagens. By the end of the treatment, your skin is firmer with a fuller texture. Other than being a beauty facial, the treatment is also great as a pre-surgery alternative as it strengthens and stimulates the skin’s natural functions.
Treatment: Four Seasons Hong Kong
What’s great about the Second Skin facial is that it targets damaged skin using a lifting and regenerating electrospun mask. It is a genuine alternative to fillers while visibly lifting and correcting signs of ageing. To create the mask, Four Seasons uses electric force to weave a fibre patch made of 80 per cent hyaluronic acid. The patches are applied to target areas to correct fine lines and wrinkles. The result is plumper, hydrated, and glowing skin.
Treatment: Grounding Ritual Rejuvenating Facial
Beauty and relaxation go side by side at The St. Regis Hong Kong. Treat yourself to an array of bespoke experiences within the luxury urban sanctuary. The Grounding Rituals offering mixes a 60-minute massage with a 45-minute facial—both to rejuvenate the muscles and revive the skin. In addition, guests also get access to the swimming pool and gym. The facial has a tailor-made solution to maximise glowing skin.
Treatment: Chuan Yu Facial
The Langham’s Chuan Body + Soul is a quiet oasis dedicated to revitalising the mind, body, and spirit. Thanks to its guiding principle of the Five Elements theory, you know you’re in good hands. Among the many signature treatments, we recommend going for the Chuan Yu Facial. This facial treatment makes use of gua sha, an ancient practice where therapists use jade, a healing stone. The therapist lightly scrapes important meridian points throughout your face. This technique helps improve blood circulation, relieve tension, and re-energise skin.
Treatment: Time For Yourself Package
Make time for yourself and head over to The Fullerton Spa for a day of pampering. Take in panoramic views of the South China Sea courtesy of the floor-to-ceiling windows. The spa also has four luxury treatment rooms perfect for friends and couples. Among the numerous treatments available, we recommend Time For Yourself, a 180-minute-long full face and body therapy. It starts with a crystal stone massage using therapeutic oils to relieve anxiety as well as improve the respiratory system and sinuses. Then, a nourishing 24K fold facial follows. The aim is to reduce lines and wrinkles. As if that’s not enough, you also get Mogra and Ashwagandha actives with a potent dose of 24K gold to stimulate cell renewal and collagen reproduction.
Treatment: Brightening Omorovicza Facial
Escape to the luscious yet equally secluded Plateau Spa at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. Describing itself as a “self-contained resort within a hotel”, the spa has a variety of spa services from massages to high-performance facials. Among the best is the Brightening Omorovicza treatment, which focuses on revitalising dull and lacklustre skin. It also includes a speciality eye treatment and blue diamond resurfacing peel to brighten and make skin complexion firmer.
Treatment: AquaPure Facial
EstheClinic is a favourite among the Hong Kong crowd when it comes to beauty treatments. It’s not surprising given that the French beauty clinic has an array of innovative non-invasive treatments that are sure to satisfy. For their signature AquaPure facial, you even get a free consultation before booking to ensure that you’re the right candidate. This science-specific treatment uses resurfacing Vortex Technology that enhances skin. Its patented device creates a vortex to suction away dead skin cells, oil, and dirt clogging up pores while simultaneously bathing skin in a moisturising and cleansing solution that is full of hydrating ingredients, antioxidants and rich peptides.
Treatment: Calm Correct Facial
With appointments made up to a month in advance, you’ll want to book your facial with Aesop as soon as possible to avoid waiting several weeks for an empty slot. With just one room available, you’re invited into a private sanctuary that will take you worlds away from the chaos of everyday life. It starts with a consultation so that the therapist can attain a better understanding of what products will work best for your skin type. The dual-action treatment is most suited towards a combination of sensitive and reactive skin. It is also most beneficial for making an appointment after breakouts or during times of stress. Delivering a deep cleanse of oily areas and slathering on a dose of anti-oxidant-rich hydration, the facial soothes, calms and balances reactive skin. As an added bonus, each facial also incorporates a scalp, neck, and arm massage!
