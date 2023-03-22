The best gel moisturizers to pick for a non-oily finish on your skin

Not all moisturizers are created equal. However, we often find people going for gel moisturizers. One must be wondering what are the special characteristics of a gel moisturizer for the face that make it everyone’s go-to option. Gel moisturizers are gel or water-based lightweight moisturizers that are specially designed to retain the skin’s moisture. They also prevent dryness and excessive oiliness. They usually work best for oily skin, combination skin and sensitive skin types because of their high water content and the presence of ingredients such as hyaluronic acid.
What are the benefits of a gel moisturizer?
Different moisturizers work differently for varied skin types. Just like there are particular moisturizers for dry skin, a gel-based moisturizer is one that works best on oily and acne-prone skin. Excessive sebum production can turn your skin oily and block pores leading to acne and pimples. The sebum also tends to leave your skin greasy. When you apply a gel-based moisturizer on your oily skin, it induces the moisture-retaining capacity of your skin and prevents it from getting oily for long hours.
The water and gel-based formulation of gel moisturizers is crafted carefully, keeping in mind the needs and special requirements of oily and combination skin types. It also protects the skin from external aggressors and pollutants to keep it fresh and dewy. These moisturizers are non-greasy and lightweight, making them a perfect option for summer.
How to choose the best gel moisturizer?
While purchasing a moisturizer, you need to consider several factors. With a variety of products to your rescue, a great deal of effort goes into choosing the right type of moisturizer for your skin. One of the best options to go for is the SHISEIDO White Lucent Brightening Gel Cream (Buy it for HKD 695 on lookfantastic). It gives you a non-oily glow while providing the right amount of hydration.
Before buying skincare products, why not take a patch test first? Some products cause irritation on your skin. This indicates that a certain product may be allergic to your skin. Another way to pick a suitable product is to know about your skin type. Moreover, you should look for active ingredients mentioned at the back of every product. This will help you know if you’re allergic to any element.
Often, the best gel moisturizer for the face comes with hyaluronic acid which contains skin-hydrating and rejuvenating elements. Such moisturizers get absorbed into the skin quickly and balance your skin’s moisture level, preventing the development of acne or other flare-ups in case you have acne-prone skin.
Here are some of the best gel moisturizers for everyday use
Jump To / Table of Contents
A lightweight gel moisturizer and part of Rodial’s Pink Diamond Range, this product has the consistency of an aqueous lotion that provides deep hydration to the skin. It also tightens the complexion and smoothens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The moisturizer is enriched with the benefits of vitamin C, an antioxidant-rich ingredient that enhances skin’s luminosity and gives a plump complexion.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
The Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream has a gel-cream texture that glides on your skin while replenishing moisture leaving you feeling hydrated inside out. It is enriched with the benefits of hyaluronic acid and is effective in diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Not just that, the potent combination of squalane and jojoba extracts gives your skin a dewy glow and plumper appearance.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Formulated with Yoshino cherry extract and the exclusive Sakura-Bright Complex, this lightweight gel moisturizer can do wonders for your skin by diminishing dark spots and delivering a dewy finish. The solution provides 24-hour hydration, leaving your dry skin feeling refreshed. It’s dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic, making it a go-to option for all skin types.
Image: Courtesy Shiseido
Looking for instant hydration? The Biossance Squalane and Probiotic Gel Moisturiser is a perfect choice. This sustainably sourced moisturizer is enriched with the goodness of sugarcane-derived squalane. It is ultra-lightweight and offers a cooling sensation upon application while providing intense moisturisation for long hours. It also minimises the effects of urban stressors and promotes a radiant and balanced-looking complexion.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Get radiant and hydrated skin with the Origins Ginzing Gel which contains the goodness of niacinamide and vitamin C. The gel-cream hybrid effectively brightens your skin while its panax ginseng content provides nourishment and antioxidant protection. The moisturizer also contains caffeine that offers soothing benefits leaving your skin supple and smooth.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
This hybrid gel moisturizer is packed with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, snow fungus and polyglutamic acid that helps the skin maintain its moisture level. The vegan formula is suitable for all skin types and promotes a plumper-looking complexion. It delves deep into the skin and holds on like a magnet to retain moisture.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
This lightweight gel formula by KORRES melts into the skin and offers a blurring effect by reducing the appearance of pores. Concocted with vitamin C and salicylic acid, it deeply nourishes the skin giving it a velvety soft and smooth look. The formula does not leave any oily residue.
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
(Main image: Courtesy EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Gel-based moisturizers are suitable for oily and acne-prone skin while cream-based moisturizers might work well on excessively dry skin.
Answer: People with oily and acne-prone skin should use gel-based moisturizers to retain moisture. It also minimizes the production of oil through sebums and pores.
Answer: No, gel moisturizers do not clog the pores because they are less thick than creams and are light in texture.
Answer: Yes, gel-based moisturizers are suitable for oily skin because they are lightweight and don't add up to the existing oil on the skin or clog the pores.
Answer: Since our skin tends to turn dry and flaky during winters, gel moisturizers are perfect for use during winters due to their hydrating and rejuvenating properties.