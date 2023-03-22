The best glycolic acid face washes to get that perfect radiance

Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that you can find in most skin cosmetics these days. However, if you are using a glycolic acid face wash or any other product with the ingredient for the first time, it might initially irritate your skin. This is because the ingredient is an active. If the reactions are consistent and harsh, stop using the product immediately and consult a physician.
Having said that, glycolic acid does not adversely impact your skin in most cases. It actually comes with a slew of benefits. Let’s get to know about them.
Benefits of using a glycolic acid face wash
Glycolic acid peels off the top layer of skin to smoothen wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. Well, it’s not as harsh as it sounds. What it does is, it removes dead cells to bring out the skin’s natural glow and improve its texture. Glycolic acid is also effective when it comes to lightning scars.
It also seeps deep into your pores to pull out dirt and grime, which reduces the chances of developing acne, blackheads, bumps and blemishes on your skin. In short, glycolic acid improves the texture of your skin, making it smooth and brightening your complexion.
However, when adding glycolic acid face wash to your skincare regime, don’t forget to check the other ingredients in it. Make sure your cleanser contains herbal extracts and cooling ingredients, such as aloe vera, cucumber and green tea, that can further calm your skin and retain moisture.
Additionally, glycolic acid, when paired with salicylic acid, imparts excellent results when it comes to depuffing dead skin cells and decongesting pores. You can opt for a salicylic acid and glycolic acid face wash such as the Bioderma Sebium Actif Intense Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser (Buy it for HKD 125.50 on lookfantastic) to gently exfoliate your skin.
Who should use glycolic acid?
As glycolic acid helps exfoliate the top layer of the skin, people suffering from acne, dark skin patches and ageing skin should use products infused with this ingredient.
Best glycolic acid face washes to buy
The NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Cleanser is a foaming face wash containing a powerful blend of glycolic acid and apple amino acids. The cleanser not only lifts away impurities and makeup but also performs gentle exfoliation that promotes renewed and youthful skin. It also contains olive oil that ensures your skin is hydrated after washing. If you are struggling with the fine lines and wrinkes, this glycolic acid facewash is for you.
Equipped with AHA glycolic acid and BHA salicylic acid this cleanser from Bioderma helps clarify the skin through its mild exfoliation properties. The face wash is in a gel-to-foam formula that does not dry your skin and effectively lifts away impurities from pores. An excellent product to kick start your skin care routine, it can be used both morning and night.
The Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser contains glycolic, salicylic and lactic acids that promote brightness of the skin by exfoliating dead skin build-up. The face wash also contains jojoba beads that further re-texturise the skin, while jojoba seed oil and sodium PCA help combat dryness and flakiness. Additionally, liquorice extract present in the cleanser provides anti-inflammatory properties to your skin and prevents irritation.
Leverage the goodness of vitamin C and glycolic acid together with the Rodial Vitamin C Brightening Cleanser. Formulated with non-abrasive exfoliants such as fruit AHAs and glycolic and lactic acids, this face wash helps in minimising the appearance of pores and energies your skin’s complexion. On the other hand vitamin C provides a brightening effect on your skin making it youthful and supple.
A refreshing formula laden with the benefits of glycolic acid, the Neutrogena Clear and Defend Plus Facial Wash is a great choice to cleanse and soothe your skin. Glycolic acid exfoliates along with minimising the appearance of uneven skin tone due to blemishes. On the other hand, salicylic acid aids in controlling excess sebum. Get a revitalised and balanced looking complexion with this face wash from Neutorgena.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, you can use it every day. However, if you’re a beginner, start with a formula that has a low concentration of the active and gradually work it up once your skin is accustomed to the product.
Answer: With the help of its antioxidant and antibacterial properties, glycolic acid helps treat acne flare-outs and similar skin issues.
Answer: If your skin is too sensitive or dry, you might experience itching or redness after applying glycolic acid. It is recommended that you consult a dermatologist before purchasing a glycolic acid-infused product. Also, do a patch test to check how your skin reacts to it.
Answer: Yes, combining vitamin C with glycolic acid can benefit your skin. Glycolic acid clears dull surface cells allowing better penetration of vitamin C. This accelerates cell renewal and gives you smooth and glowing skin.
Answer: Glycolic acid is best for acne-prone skin. You can also use it to reduce signs of premature ageing and revive dull skin.