Must-have Korean beauty products to keep your skin soft and supple

If we look back, it would be difficult to remember when we got hooked on Korean beauty products. Perhaps it was coming across terms like ‘double cleansing’ or the renowned 10-step beauty routine. Or maybe it was watching Yoon Se-ri in Crash Landing On You (2019-2020), stuck in a North Korean village but still sticking to her skincare routine, courtesy of a generous military officer bringing her beauty products smuggled from across the border. K-beauty has captured the world’s attention, and while they are relevant year-round, winter is when Korean products truly become essential to maintaining healthy, supple and glowing skin.

This is thanks to their use of essential ingredients, innovative formulations and a profound understanding of different skin needs. Read on to see how K-beauty can benefit your skin this winter.

Benefits of Korean beauty products for skin in winter

Korean beauty products bring a variety of benefits to winter skincare, making them a go-to choice for combating seasonal challenges. Renowned for their deep hydration, these formulations, enriched with ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, effectively tackle winter dryness. Such hydration-rich creams and serums provide a layer of nourishment while gentle exfoliation ensures a smoother complexion without skin irritation.

The emphasis on layering locks in moisture effectively while sunscreen provides adequate protection against UV rays. Innovative ingredients such as snail mucin and ginseng contribute to rejuvenation while brightening ingredients counteract the dullness often associated with winter. The inclusion of sheet masks also offers a quick and concentrated boost of hydration.

The Korean skin care routine for winter

Korean beauty is famous worldwide for its ‘10-step skincare routine’. This regime includes steps like double cleansing, which has become widely popular. For an easy Korean winter skincare routine, focus on essential steps like exfoliating, cleansing, toning, moisturising and applying sunscreen. Every now and then, add extra steps like the use of Korean beauty products like sheet masks, serums and under-eye creams for a more thorough approach.

As the temperatures drop, consider switching from a gel to a cream cleanser, a water-based toner to an essence or cream-based toner, and finally, swap your lightweight lotion for a hydrating cream moisturiser. Everyone’s skin is different, so make these changes one at a time to see how your skin reacts before making additional adjustments based on your specific climate.

Doing a patch test before trying new Korean beauty products is always suggested and if you have major skin issues, consult a dermatologist before using any product.

Common skincare mistakes people make in winter

During the winter months, the cold and dry air can have a significant impact on your skin. Here are some common mistakes people often make:

Not moisturising enough

The cold air can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and dehydration. Using a lightweight moisturiser may be sufficient in warmer months, but during winter, you may need to switch to a more hydrating and emollient-rich formulation. Apply moisturiser immediately after bathing when the skin is damp to lock in moisture. And, maintain a daily intake of at least eight glasses of water to ensure your skin is hydrated, resilient and less prone to dryness.

Skipping sunscreen

Many people associate sunscreen with summer, but UV rays are present in winter too and can cause damage to your skin. Always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, especially on exposed areas like the face and hands.

Hot showers

While hot showers can be comforting in cold weather, they can also strip away natural oils, leading to dry skin. Opt for lukewarm water and limit your shower time to prevent excessive moisture loss.

Sleeping with makeup on

Before hitting the hay, make sure to remove all makeup with a gentle makeup remover to allow your skin to breathe and recover overnight. This simple step prevents clogged pores and other issues.

Over-exfoliating skin

Exfoliating is crucial for removing dead cells but overdoing it can exacerbate dryness and irritation. Limit it to once or twice a week and choose a gentle exfoliant to avoid stripping the skin of essential oils.

Neglecting hands, feet and lips

The skin on your hands is thinner and more prone to dryness. Wear gloves and socks to protect your hands and feet from the cold. Regularly apply a moisturising cream enriched with vitamin E. Additionally, lips can become chapped during winter, so use a hydrating lip balm to keep them soft and moisturised.

Not adjusting your skincare routine

Your routine may need adjustments with the changing seasons. Consider incorporating more hydrating and nourishing Korean beauty products to provide skin with the extra care it needs in winter.

Avoid harsh cleansers

Opt for a gentle, hydrating facial cleanser that preserves your natural skin barrier and does not strip away essential oils. Choose cleansers with stearic acid or linoleic acid if you have particularly sensitive skin.

Must-have Korean beauty products for perfect skin this winter