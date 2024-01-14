Must-have Korean beauty products to keep your skin soft and supple

If we look back, it would be difficult to remember when we got hooked on Korean beauty products. Perhaps it was coming across terms like ‘double cleansing’ or the renowned 10-step beauty routine. Or maybe it was watching Yoon Se-ri in Crash Landing On You (2019-2020), stuck in a North Korean village but still sticking to her skincare routine, courtesy of a generous military officer bringing her beauty products smuggled from across the border. K-beauty has captured the world’s attention, and while they are relevant year-round, winter is when Korean products truly become essential to maintaining healthy, supple and glowing skin.
This is thanks to their use of essential ingredients, innovative formulations and a profound understanding of different skin needs. Read on to see how K-beauty can benefit your skin this winter.
Benefits of Korean beauty products for skin in winter
Korean beauty products bring a variety of benefits to winter skincare, making them a go-to choice for combating seasonal challenges. Renowned for their deep hydration, these formulations, enriched with ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, effectively tackle winter dryness. Such hydration-rich creams and serums provide a layer of nourishment while gentle exfoliation ensures a smoother complexion without skin irritation.
The emphasis on layering locks in moisture effectively while sunscreen provides adequate protection against UV rays. Innovative ingredients such as snail mucin and ginseng contribute to rejuvenation while brightening ingredients counteract the dullness often associated with winter. The inclusion of sheet masks also offers a quick and concentrated boost of hydration.
The Korean skin care routine for winter
Korean beauty is famous worldwide for its ‘10-step skincare routine’. This regime includes steps like double cleansing, which has become widely popular. For an easy Korean winter skincare routine, focus on essential steps like exfoliating, cleansing, toning, moisturising and applying sunscreen. Every now and then, add extra steps like the use of Korean beauty products like sheet masks, serums and under-eye creams for a more thorough approach.
As the temperatures drop, consider switching from a gel to a cream cleanser, a water-based toner to an essence or cream-based toner, and finally, swap your lightweight lotion for a hydrating cream moisturiser. Everyone’s skin is different, so make these changes one at a time to see how your skin reacts before making additional adjustments based on your specific climate.
Doing a patch test before trying new Korean beauty products is always suggested and if you have major skin issues, consult a dermatologist before using any product.
Common skincare mistakes people make in winter
During the winter months, the cold and dry air can have a significant impact on your skin. Here are some common mistakes people often make:
Not moisturising enough
The cold air can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and dehydration. Using a lightweight moisturiser may be sufficient in warmer months, but during winter, you may need to switch to a more hydrating and emollient-rich formulation. Apply moisturiser immediately after bathing when the skin is damp to lock in moisture. And, maintain a daily intake of at least eight glasses of water to ensure your skin is hydrated, resilient and less prone to dryness.
Skipping sunscreen
Many people associate sunscreen with summer, but UV rays are present in winter too and can cause damage to your skin. Always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, especially on exposed areas like the face and hands.
Hot showers
While hot showers can be comforting in cold weather, they can also strip away natural oils, leading to dry skin. Opt for lukewarm water and limit your shower time to prevent excessive moisture loss.
Sleeping with makeup on
Before hitting the hay, make sure to remove all makeup with a gentle makeup remover to allow your skin to breathe and recover overnight. This simple step prevents clogged pores and other issues.
Over-exfoliating skin
Exfoliating is crucial for removing dead cells but overdoing it can exacerbate dryness and irritation. Limit it to once or twice a week and choose a gentle exfoliant to avoid stripping the skin of essential oils.
Neglecting hands, feet and lips
The skin on your hands is thinner and more prone to dryness. Wear gloves and socks to protect your hands and feet from the cold. Regularly apply a moisturising cream enriched with vitamin E. Additionally, lips can become chapped during winter, so use a hydrating lip balm to keep them soft and moisturised.
Not adjusting your skincare routine
Your routine may need adjustments with the changing seasons. Consider incorporating more hydrating and nourishing Korean beauty products to provide skin with the extra care it needs in winter.
Avoid harsh cleansers
Opt for a gentle, hydrating facial cleanser that preserves your natural skin barrier and does not strip away essential oils. Choose cleansers with stearic acid or linoleic acid if you have particularly sensitive skin.
Must-have Korean beauty products for perfect skin this winter
The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Face Wash is your go-to solution for glowing and refreshed skin. With a luxurious whipped cream-like texture, this cleanser effectively removes impurities, including dirt and excess oil, leaving your skin clean and revitalised. Enriched with natural rice water solution, it boasts brightening properties that assist in eliminating dead cells, promoting smoother texture and a radiant complexion over time.
This set of eight easy-to-use, soft pads is designed to bring the benefits of home peeling to your skincare routine. The green tea pads provide gentle yet effective exfoliation, lifting sagging skin and leaving it smoother, brighter and tighter. These pads offer a dual-action approach, with both chemical and physical exfoliation, featuring glycolic acid and anti-inflammatory green tea for a soothing and hydrating experience. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and Centella Asiatica, they also provide an extra boost of hydration.
Choosing a toner with hydrating ingredients creates a barrier that seals moisture and protects dry skin from harsh winter conditions. Laneige’s Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner is a hypoallergenic formulation, seamlessly blending the comfort of a milky cream moisturiser with the freshness of a toner. Packed with ceramides and peptides, it delivers deep hydration, strengthening the skin while maintaining elasticity. The addition of white tea leaf extract, renowned for its high amino acid content, adds a soothing touch. This unique combination provides a luxurious and quickly absorbed hydration boost for radiant skin without any heaviness.
This sheet mask collection comprises 10 distinct ingredients designed to calm and illuminate the skin. The three-layer pulp sheet is infused with natural components and immersed in various enriched essences (water-type, micro-emulsion type, milky lotion type) to deliver optimal hydration to your skin in just 20 minutes. The set includes I’m Real Sheet Masks in Red Wine, Pomegranate, Pumpkin, Lemon, Ginseng, Tea Tree, Rice, Orange, Lotus, and Makgeolli. This formula not only purifies but also rejuvenates collagen, diminishes acne and scars, reduces pore size, and tightens and refines the skin. Free from parabens, talc, benzophenone, colour additives, or triethanolamine, the sheet masks impart elasticity and purification through its fast-absorbing serum, leaving your skin feeling nourished and rejuvenated.
The Moistfull Cream, with the rejuvenating power of super collagen water, is designed to keep skin firm and bouncy. It is formulated to deliver 100 hours of lasting moisture that deeply hydrates for a youthful complexion. With fine particles of hydrolysed collagen and white lupin that contains seed-derived protein, this cream has a soft texture that adheres to the skin without any stickiness. Plus, it’s free of mineral oil, polyacrylamide, urea, triethanolamine, tar colour and PEG surfactant. Clinically tested with an irritation test, this is your go-to for a hydrating and irritation-free skincare experience.
Packed with green tea seed oil and green tea extract, Innisfree’s Hyaluronic Acid Green Tea Seed Serum provides hydration and a natural glow and promotes a plump complexion. It deeply penetrates skin, moisturising from the inside out, improving moisture levels and maintaining balanced hydration. With a clean formula, this serum is a simple yet effective solution.
COSRX’s Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream, enriched with 92 per cent snail secretion filtrate, is optimal for moisturising dry winter skin. With a gel-like texture, this combines the healing and soothing properties of snail mucin, promoting regeneration and repair. Formulated to prevent breakouts and maintain elasticity, it leaves skin nourished, hydrated and healthy. This cream provides intense nourishment, imparts a natural glow and builds a moisture barrier. Suitable for all skin types and fragrance-free, COSRX remains cruelty-free, ensuring a guilt-free experience.
The Missha sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection against UVA and UVB rays, preventing sunburn and premature ageing. Its lightweight, non-greasy ‘essence’ formulation suits daily use, especially for oily or combination skin. This sunscreen hydrates, soothes sensitive skin and doubles as a makeup base for a smooth application. Offering long-lasting protection, it’s gentle and easy to apply without leaving a white cast.
– Should we use a cleanser in winter?
Yes, using a cleanser in winter is essential. It helps remove dirt, oil, and impurities, preventing clogged pores and maintaining healthy skin. Choose a gentle, hydrating cleanser to avoid stripping it of essential moisture.
– Can toners be used in winter?
Absolutely. Toners play a crucial role in winter skincare. Opt for hydrating and alcohol-free toners to balance pH levels and provide an extra layer of moisture. Toners help prepare your skin for the subsequent steps.
– Why are Korean beauty products more famous than others?
Korean beauty products are renowned for their innovative formulations, unique ingredients and emphasis on achieving healthy, radiant skin. The meticulous 10-step skincare routine and the use of natural ingredients contribute to their popularity, delivering effective results.
– What is the best way to take care of skin in winter?
The best way to care for your skin in winter is to prioritise hydration. Use a gentle cleanser, incorporate a nourishing moisturiser and don’t forget sunscreen. Additionally, exfoliate to remove dry skin and consider using a humidifier to combat indoor dryness.
– How can I keep my face glowing in winter?
To keep your face glowing in winter, focus on hydration and nourishment. Use a moisturiser with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, incorporate a hydrating serum and don’t skip sunscreen. Exfoliate regularly to remove dead cells and stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water.