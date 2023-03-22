Say goodbye to your skin woes with the best moisturizers for combination skin

Moisturizing daily helps the skin retain its tightness and smoothness. To enhance the glow of your skin, customers can choose from the many moisturizing products available on the market that suit their skin type. However, finding a good moisturizer for combination skin can be a difficult task, but we are here to help.

What is combination skin?

Combination skin refers to the type of skin that has both oily and dry areas on the face. While the cheekbone areas of the face are usually dry and flaky for those with a combination skin type, the nose and T-zone area are oily and can be prone to breakouts, too. This makes the application of any product on the face slightly more challenging.

How to choose the best moisturizers for combination skin?

Combination skin demands different ingredients for different parts of the skin. From face washes to sunscreens for combination skin, it is advised to use products specifically made for your skin type.

The key to choosing a good moisturizer is to look for products that contain elements of both heavy and light moisturizers in good proportion. Go for a mild moisturizing cream that contains hyaluronic acid, which is nourishing and hydrating for dry areas but also not greasy for the oily zones.

Moreover, a lightweight, gel or water-based moisturizer works very well with combination skin types. You can try the BIODERMA Sebium Mattifying Moisturiser (Buy it for SGD 26.01 on Feel Unique).

How to use moisturizer for combination skin?

Although applying a moisturizer on combination skin may seem a bit tricky, it isn’t that difficult. Gently massage a moderately thick layer of the product on the dry areas of your skin. However, apply a thinner layer of moisturizer over the oily areas to avoid breakouts.

Here are some of the best moisturizers for combination skin