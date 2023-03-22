The best moisturizers for oily skin that won’t leave you with that greasy feeling

If your skin is oily, you may resist the idea of moisturizing, thinking it would turn your skin greasier. But that’s not true! Using a moisturizer for oily skin is a primary step to boosting the health of your skin. It maintains the required water content in your cells which keeps your skin firm and plump. If you avoid this crucial step, your skin may be deprived of the nourishment it deserves.

How to choose the best moisturizers for oily skin?

Wondering how to choose a good moisturizer for oily skin? Well, the market abounds in a variety of oil-free moisturizers which are super hydrating but lightweight and lets your skin breathe and glow. Gel-based formulas get absorbed quickly but don’t leave a greasy residue. When you purchase moisturizers, go through the list of ingredients and the process of formulation. Solutions containing organic extracts and vitamins C and E are safe for any skin type. Look for lotions or creams infused with niacinamide, glycerin and hyaluronic acid. You can try the Antipodes Baptise H2O Ultra-Hydrating Water Gel Moisturiser (Buy it for HKD for Rs 289.50 on lookfantastic). It is an oil-free formula infused with plant-derived hyaluronic acid.

If you prefer homemade recipes, you can mix a few drops of honey as well as lemon juice with gram flour and create a creamy paste. Apply the paste on your face and leave it for 10-15 mins to set in. Once the paste dries, wash it off with warm water and gently pat your skin dry.

How to use a moisturizer for oily skin?

People with oily skin types should consider applying moisturizer twice a day. Use it once in the morning after washing your face and once before going to bed. You can opt for a facewash for oily skin before that for optimum results. If you want to skip moisturizing at night, you may apply a hydrating night serum to rejuvenate your skin.

Here are some of the best moisturizers for oily skin by top skincare brands