The best natural face washes for healthy-looking skin

A face wash is the cornerstone of everybody’s skincare routine regardless of what their skin type is. It not only gives you squeaky clean skin but also contributes to its overall health, owing to its combination of ingredients and actives. However, a deeply cleansed face can come at a price. The added fragrances, harsh toxins and harmful chemicals can rather damage the skin, impacting its appearance and quality. And this is where a natural face wash comes into play.

Made with plant-derived ingredients and simpler formulas, natural face washes make for a safer choice for your skin. Their formulations not only exclude damaging components like parabens, sulphates, phthalates and mineral oils but also eliminate unnecessary chemical ingredients. This also makes natural cleansers an ideal option for people with damaged, irritated and sensitive skin.

How to choose the best natural face wash?

1. The formula

While picking the right natural face wash for yourself, consider the formula of your face wash, as it caters to specific skin types. For instance, if you have dry skin, opt for creamy and moisturising formulas whereas, if you have oily or sensitive skin, a gel cleanser would work better for you. If you have normal or combination skin, both foaming gel-based and creamy formulas with soothing ingredients would work.

2. The ingredients

Always look for ingredients in your face wash that target your skin type and skin concerns. If you have dry skin, choose a face wash with moisturising components like aloe vera, coconut oil, vitamin E, honey, milk and jojoba oil.

If you have oily skin, your face wash can have natural ingredients like tea tree, clay, neem, aloe vera, green tea and oatmeal. People with sensitive skin should opt for herbal cleansers with a minimal ingredient list and no harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances.

Benefits of using a natural face wash

Natural face washes are as good as any other strong chemical-based face wash in regards to deep cleansing, moisturising, brightening and managing various skin issues. Since washing your face every day is an imperative part of a skincare regime, opting for a natural face wash is one of the best things you can do for your skin. Here are some of the major benefits of using one.

1. They are formulated sans synthetic ingredients, harmful chemicals and components such as sulphates, parabens and phthalates which are beneficial for the skin.

2. They also aid in maintaining the skin’s pH levels which contributes to healthier and youthful-looking skin.

3. A natural face wash prevents skin damage and is relatively safer, especially for people with acne-prone and sensitive, problem skin.

4. They are gentle on the skin and do not strip it of its natural oils and hydration.

5. Naturally and organically derived ingredients are mostly sustainably sourced which is not only beneficial for your skin but also for the environment.

Say yes to healthy skin with these best natural face washes

