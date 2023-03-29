A fail-safe guide to finding the best scrubs for face, body and hair

A good and effective skin care regimen comprises different every day and weekly steps like cleansing, scrubbing, toning, moisturising and using sun protection. And no matter how caught up we are in our busy lives, we somehow keep up with our daily skincare routines. However, there are times when we miss out on some of the most significant weekly practices like exfoliating with a scrub.

What is a scrub?

A scrub or an exfoliant is an essential skin care product to add to your beauty routine as it is one of the best ways to maintain the overall health of the skin. A scrub has the texture of a cream or gel with granules or mildly coarse particles in it. It deeply cleanses your skin of all impurities and excess build-up by sloughing off dead skin cells and unclogging congested pores. This yields refined skin texture and enhances cell regeneration, as well as lends soft, smooth and brighter-looking skin with a radiant glow.

Why should you use a scrub?

A scrub is an excellent product to buff away dead skin cells, product buildup, dirt, grime and other impurities. If you have clogged and congested pores, using a scrub twice a week can be immensely helpful.

How to know your skin type?

Here’s how you can know your skin type – If you have overall shiny skin, it is likely that you have oily skin. If you have flaky skin that feels tight and stretched, you have dry skin. Again, if your skin is shiny in your T-zone only, you have combination skin. Lastly, if your skin feels hydrated but not oily, you have a normal skin type.

If your skin appears shiny throughout, you likely have oily skin. If it feels tight and is flaky or scaly, you likely have dry skin. If the shine is only in your T-zone, you probably have combination skin. If your skin feels hydrated and comfortable, but not oily, you likely have normal skin.

How to choose the best scrub as per skin type?

Scrubs are made with a variety of granules (or grains) like walnut shells, cellulose beads, coffee grinds, apricot grains and sugar. And you should pick a scrub with grains that won’t harm your skin further. For instance, people with sensitive skin should avoid coarse grains like that of a walnut shell. Instead, they can opt for exfoliators with sugar, almonds or coffee grains. They can also choose a salicylic acid-based exfoliator as chemical exfoliation works amazingly for people with sensitive skin.

Sugar, coffee and fine particles of apricots and walnuts are a great pick for oily skin. Whereas, soft cellulose beads, coffee granules, sugar and micro-fine walnut shells work well on dry skin.

How to choose the best scrub based on ingredients?

Much like any other skincare product, your search for a face scrub should start with your skin type and skin concerns, as they are formulated with ingredients accordingly.

For instance, if you have dry skin, look for scrubs that have a creamy and hydrating texture and have moisturising ingredients like coconut oil, grape seed extract, coffee, vitamin E and oatmeal.

For those with oily and acne-prone skin, a scrub formulated with salicylic acid, clay, activated charcoal, tea tree, green tea and neem would work the best.

What to avoid when choosing a scrub?

While choosing, ensure that their ingredients complement your other skincare products. For instance, if you’re using a face scrub that also has chemical exfoliants like AHAs (glycolic acid) or BHAs (salicylic acid), it is best to not use them with your retinol or retinoid-based products. Go through the ingredient list to make sure that the product is suitable for your skin care routine.

Your guide to finding the best scrubs to add to your skin care routine

Here are some of the best charcoal scrubs that help in removing acne-causing bacteria and excess oil, and enhancing your skin’s health.

Choose the most effective sugar scrub from a collection of the best ones and get radiant, glowing skin without clogged pores.

A papaya scrub greatly helps in reducing pigmentation and tanning because of its bleaching and lightening properties.

Get smooth and glowing skin with the goodness of walnuts. Choose the best walnut exfoliator from some of our top picks.

Enriched with the goodness of the fruit along with other ingredients, apricots are widely popular for making your skin feel rejuvenated.

A lip exfoliant for dark lips should be enriched with lightening or bleaching agents like vitamin C, turmeric and cane sugar among others.

Like a body or face scrub, a hair scrub helps in exfoliating your scalp and makes for a quick shower add-on before shampoo and conditioner.

Get your hands on the best face scrub for dry skin from our top picks that cleanse clogged pores without affecting skin’s moisture barrier.

The best exfoliant for oily skin should be made with small particles or granules of fruits including apricots and walnuts.

You can’t have a hot girl summer without glowing skin, so try these top 5 homemade body scrubs you can DIY this Songkran.

(Main Image Courtesy: Yan Krukov/Pexels; Featured Image Courtesy: Alesia Kozik/Pexels)