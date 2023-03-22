Avoid greasy skin and acne with these top-notch scrubs for oily skin

Prone to skin conditions like acne, clogged pores, excess oil and blackheads, oily skin always asks for attention and considerable care. It is a full-time job that includes following the morning and night skin care routine without a miss. And of course, constantly catering to it throughout the day with blotting papers, mattifying setting powders and volcanic rollers.
While cleansing your face twice every day with a face wash makes for the most important skin care step for people with oily skin, it should undoubtedly be followed by exfoliating consistently.
Using a face scrub developed specifically for oily skin does wonders for its look and overall health as face scrubs for oily skin are made with ingredients that aid in combating the various skin issues related to this skin type. They also help in sloughing off the dead skin cells and unclogging pores that consequently lead to reduced blemishes and dark spots, refined skin texture, brighter skin tone, increased cell regeneration and better absorption of skincare products.
How to choose scrubs for oily skin?
The best scrub for oily skin should be made with small particles or granules of fruits including apricots and walnuts. It should have active ingredients like salicylic acid, clay or activated charcoal that help in drawing out impurities from the skin deeply. The presence of other components like neem, green tea, coffee, oatmeal and tea tree also increases the efficacy of such scrubs. For instance, you can try the Ole Henriksen Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub (Buy it for HKD 230 on Sephora), Avant Skincare Pro Salicylic Blemish and Imperfections Exfoliator (Buy it for HKD 543 on Look Fantastic) or NIP+FAB Salicylic Fix Facial Scrub (Buy it for HKD 67.50 on Look Fantastic) for a deep and natural cleanse.
Check out the best face scrubs for oily skin for a healthy radiance
This is a dual-action warming and cooling scrub that combines both glycolic and lactic acids for deep exfoliation. Leaving your skin purified, smooth and healthy-looking, this scrub refines pores, absorbs excess oil and loosens dead skin. The volcanic sand, Green Fusion Complex and neem seed oil together effectively unclog congested pores and diminishes their appearance. It has a refreshing eucalyptus fragrance that enhances the entire exfoliating experience.
Promoting a clear, smooth and refined skin texture is this scrub for oily skin by Avant Skincare that harnesses the goodness of salicylic acid and exfoliating blue minerals. Also ideal for acne-prone skin, this is a mild yet effective clarifying treatment that aims at purifying pores, preventing future breakouts and minimising excess sebum. It also comprises Sarcosine which has a mattifying effect on the skin and antioxidant-rich Papaya papain that guards the skin against environmental aggressors.
A two-in-one face scrub and mask, the Fresh Sugar Face Polish sloughs off the dead skin cells while leaving the skin feeling hydrated. Its key ingredients include brown sugar (a humectant that exfoliates and seals in moisture), real wild strawberries (rich in skin-brightening vitamin C) and plum seed and grapeseed oil (responsible for nourishing the skin). Apart from oily skin, this scrub is also ideal for normal, dry and combination skin types.
The Eucerin Dermo Purifyer Scrub has a dermatologically-tested formula that gently yet effectively exfoliates oily and acne-prone skin with its pore-refining microparticles. It targets skin concerns such as hyperkeratosis, excess sebum production, irritation and bacteria proliferation. The lactic acid content in the scrub eliminates blemishes without drying out the skin with its oil-free formulation.
Deeply cleansing and purifying the skin is the NIP+FAB Salicylic Fix Facial Scrub that fights blemishes effectively. Providing both chemical and physical exfoliation owing to its BHA and Volcanic Rock Grains content, this scrub buffs away dead cells, dirt and impurities and leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. It is also formulated with vitamin E and lotus flower to maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier and further rehydrate it.
A chemical and physical exfoliator hybrid, the Glow Hub Pore Polish Facial Exfoliator gently scrubs away dead skin and impurities to rejuvenate dull and tired skin. It reduces the appearance of breakouts and is formulated with walnut shell powder, salicylic acid and grapefruit. It is vegan and cruelty-free.
The Neutrogena Blackhead Eliminating Facial Scrub effectively reduces blackheads and also prevents new ones from forming. It lends clear and healthy-looking skin owing to the naturally extracted cellulose exfoliators that penetrate deep into the pores to decongest them of all dirt and grime. Ideal for oily and combination skin, it does not feel harsh and has a nourishing formula.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: If you have oily and acne-prone skin, exfoliating two to three times a week may work best for you.
Answer: Scrubs enriched with ingredients like green tea, tea tree, walnuts, apricots, activated charcoal, oatmeal, clay, coffee, honey and salicylic acid work best for oily skin.
Answer: Yes, scrubbing is a great way to get rid of all the dead skin cells and excess build-up in the pores that are responsible for oily skin conditions like acne, greasiness, uneven skin tone and blemish spots.
Answer: Using face scrubs on oily skin is generally considered safe if done gently and in moderation (two-three times a week). However, over or abrasive exfoliation can harm or dry out your skin leading to increased sebum production.
Answer: Aloe vera is known for its healing, soothing and rejuvenating properties making it a beneficial ingredient for all skin types including oily and sensitive skin.