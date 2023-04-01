Shopping guide: 9 best Taiwanese skincare brands you need to try

The reputation of Taiwanese skincare has been steadily rising over the past couple of years, giving the region some prominence amidst its other East Asian neighbours, Korea and Japan. Skincare and beauty in Korea and Japan has grown into distinct cultures unto their own, and this has, in some way influenced the Taiwanese market to expand in tandem.

Shopping for skincare in Taiwan is an experience that easily compares to walking down Myeongdong or Shibuya. Towering drugstores such as Watsons, Cosmed, Tomod’s and Japan Medical are sandwiched next to multi-brand boutiques like Paris Strawberry, S3 and 86 Shop, each boasting exclusive deals to outdo the other. Find yourself in the right place, at the right time, and you’ll even be able to bag a cult product about S$10 cheaper than its rival store, or snag sweet buy-one-get-one deals with free gifts to reward your strategic shopping.

Though you can easily find popular Korean and Japanese brands there, it is the homegrown labels that deserve your attention. Taiwanese skincare often comes with either a clinical focus, incorporating acids and DIY peels, or Chinese herbal and botanical ingredients to boost or heal your complexion. Masks are also a massive thing there, not only available at your usual cosmetic stores, but convenience shops like 7-11 too.

As a nascent skincare junkie, and a sheet mask addict, going beauty shopping in Taiwan was a massive treat. Especially in Ximending, where all the stores mentioned above are within a stone’s throw of each other. If you are like me and want to go there to stock up your face maintenance wardrobe for the next two years (or so I promised), here are some Taiwanese skincare brands worth splurging your money on.

9 best Taiwanese skincare brands you need to try: