5 of the best walnut scrubs for soft and smooth skin

The fact that cannot be denied is that exfoliating twice a week is beneficial for your skin and must not be ignored. And, when it comes to picking an exfoliator, walnut scrub is a popular choice. It is dense in nutrients and excellent at its job, which is removing dirt and grime from the skin. The result is rejuvenated, smooth and younger-looking skin.
Benefits of using a walnut scrub
There are numerous benefits of using a walnut scrub due to its nutritional properties. Walnuts are rich in antioxidants which contribute towards eliminating the effects of ageing. They are also laden with antimicrobial agents that can combat acne-causing bacteria along with other skin infections. Using it clears up clogged pores, making your skin feel velvety smooth and it helps bring back its natural radiance.
There are numerous benefits of vitamin E oil for hair and skin, and walnuts are loaded with this powerful ingredient. Vitamin E in walnut scrubs helps liven up dull skin making your skin glow and keeping it healthy.
If you are looking for an organic and cruelty-free choice, you can try the Glow Hub Pore Polish Facial Exfoliator (Buy it for HKD 76.70 on Feel Unique). It is brilliant at scooping out dead skin cells and dirt from pores. It is sure to leave you with plump and radiant skin with diminished signs of ageing.
How to prepare and use walnut scrub at home
Here’s how you can prepare and use walnut scrub at home:
- Remove walnuts from the shell and grind them to form a powder.
- Add honey and lemon juice to the walnut powder.
- Massage your skin with this mixture using circular movements for about a few minutes.
- Ensure to avoid any contact with the eye area.
- Rinse and pat dry.
Alternatively, you can also use natural walnut shell particles and repeat the process mentioned above to remove dead skin cells and dirt.
Check out some of the best walnut scrubs available in the market
Bring back your skin’s lost lustre by scrubbing with this naturally gentle formula from Jason, a PETA-certified cruelty-free brand. Infused with triple-refined walnut powder and apricot oil, this solution can exfoliate dead skin cells and restore their elasticity.
Unravel the secret to radiant skin with Glow Hub Pore Polish Facial Exfoliator. This gentle cleanser pulls out skin impurities which may clog your pores. It delivers a youthful glow and an even-toned complexion. Walnut shell powder buffs away dead skin cells while salicylic acid removes impurities from deep within.
Include this gentle facial exfoliator from Amphora Aromatics into your skin care routine if you want to get soft, dewy and fresh skin. Enriched with the goodness of walnut shell powder and raw sugar, this formula goes deep into your pores to scoop out toxins while intensely hydrating your skin. It also contains pumpkin extracts and flax seed oil that nourishes your skin to keep it plump and healthy.
Give your skin a radiant boost with this amazing facial scrub by Frank Body. Concocted with a blend of walnut, coffee, kaolin clay and bamboo, this scrub easily removes dead cells to give you clean, clear and beautiful skin and also provides intense hydration. The scrub is compatible with all skin types and is devoid of toxic chemicals.
Show your skin the love it deserves with this gentle scrub from Sukin. The special scrub is infused with ground rosehip seeds and walnut shells that lift off dead skin and impurities to reveal glowing skin underneath. The formula also contains a blend of skin-loving ingredients like quandong, camellia and essential fatty acids that revitalise the skin. Massage your face with gentle circular movements using the product and rinse and pat dry to get radiant skin in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: It is recommended that you use a walnut scrub only once a week. As walnut granules can be abrasive, it might harm your skin’s texture if applied regularly.
Answer: Walnut scrub is a great exfoliator that cleanses your pores and removes dead cells. By properly exfoliating your skin, it can prevent the accumulation of dirt or sebum in your pores and thus combat pimples.
Answer: Yes, walnut scrub is very efficient in cleaning clogged pores and can remove blackheads. You can use brisk circular movements for the T zone and other areas with blackheads to get rid of them efficiently.
Answer: Yes, walnut scrub is good for oily skin as well as other skin types. Since clogged pores due to excess sebum and oil production is a major concern for people with oily skin, using a good walnut scrub on your skin with brisk circular movements can help get rid of dead skin cells and grime.
Answer: People with open wounds, sore pimples and nut allergies must avoid using walnut scrubs.