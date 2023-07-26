Skincare with BTS’ RM: The Rap Monster’s beauty secrets to get that radiant skin

When it comes to maintaining spotless, butter-smooth skin, nobody does it better than K-pop idols! The BTS septet, in particular, boasts flawless faces, always looking gorgeous on the go. From red-carpet outings, concerts/ tours, and photoshoots to even unfiltered live sessions – the Bangtan Boys’ enviable glow never fades. While K-pop prodigies are blessed with great genes, they also religiously follow a skincare routine to keep their porcelain skin in check. BTS leader and Rap Monster RM is one member who often garners attention for his spotless skin, leaving ARMY intrigued about what really goes into maintaining it. If you’re also in awe of RM’s skin, let’s take you through the BTS member’s skincare routine!

In a previous conversation with Allure, RM revealed that he suffers from dry and acne-prone skin, so having a skincare routine is supremely important for him. From relying heavily on moisturisers to trusting sheet masks to unwind after a long work day, BTS’ RM abides by an easy-to-emulate skincare routine that keeps his skin smooth and supple. Keep reading!

BTS’ RM follows these skincare practices for a radiant glow

A moisturiser to combat skin’s dryness

RM highlighted that since he suffers from dry skin, it’s pertinent to keep it hydrated with a good moisturiser. Using the right kind of moisturiser based on your skin type helps maintain a healthy balance, keeping extreme dryness or extreme oiliness at bay. Both of these extremes cause the skin to breakout/ become acne prone.

Regular moisturising also conceals and camouflages the skin’s blemishes, while some tinted moisturisers additionally even out your skin tone and make it look more supple. According to the British Journal of Dermatology, those with properly moisturised skin get wrinkles at a much lesser rate than others with dry skin. So, if you want to delay the signs of ageing and enjoy younger-looking skin, you know what to do!

While RM didn’t reveal his go-to moisturising product, here are some hydration heavy-hitters that’ll do the job for you. These include the Vanicream Daily Face Moisturiser, CETAPHIL Daily Hydrating Lotion, CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin as well as Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream.

Hydrating essence to revitalise the skin

RM once revealed that he swears by the ‘HERA Homme Essence In Skin’ to achieve smooth skin. According to Soompi, the rapper added, “I like the refreshing scent and the fact that it doesn’t feel sticky on my skin. It’s really cool because I can maintain perfect skin with one product.”

So, what is skin essence? It’s essentially a water-based skincare product that you should apply on clean skin directly after cleansing. A Korean skincare staple, essences have many active ingredients that hydrate the skin’s cells. They also act as a protective barrier from external agents as well as help in the better absorption of other skincare products. You should ideally follow up the essence with thicker products like a moisturiser or sunscreen.

Coming back to RM’s favourite ‘HERA Homme Essence In Skin’, the product promises to boost the skin’s natural strength by treating excess sebum, pores, dry skin, skin tone and wrinkles. It also contains caffeine, a special hydrating ingredient that works wonders for men’s skin by strengthening their skin barrier.

Therapy cream to strengthen and replenish skin’s moisture barrier

According to UNNIE Looks, RM loves to apply a therapy cream before going to bed as it helps his skin feel relaxed and healthy. A therapy cream is another product to combat extremely dry and flaky skin with deep moisturisation. These creams have some active compounds and chemicals to treat certain skin conditions like dryness, redness, acne, eczema and hyperpigmentation.

Some of the well-known therapy creams include The Skin Story Intense Relief Therapy Cream and Physiogel Daily Moisture Therapy Face Moisturizer. Even The Face Shop’s Therapy Royal Made Oil Blending Cream works perfectly.

Sheet masks to unwind after a long day of work

In the same conversation with Allure, Kim Namjoon mentioned that one of his favourite skincare brands, Mediheal, has a variety of sheet masks that’ll refresh your skin after a gruelling day. Korean sheet masks have already gained immense popularity in the beauty world, and the BTS members also use them religiously.

Sheet masks are immersed with essential nutrition-packed serums that offer a heavy dose of hydration to your face. Your skin is subjected to grime, sebum, sweat, makeup and more toxins that penetrate deep into the skin and clog pores. A replenishing, detoxifying sheet mask helps unclog these pores by removing many pollutants. Sheet masks can be used either in the morning or at night depending on your convenience. However, one should ideally apply it after cleansing. There’s a sheet mask tailor-made for every skin problem whether it’s brightening or hydrating the skin, controlling acne and ageing or detoxifying the skin.

Lip balm to soothe and heal chapped lips

K-pop idols put on heavy lip products on most days owing to their professional commitments, which results in chapped lips. Therefore, including a hydrating lip balm in their skincare vanity goes a long way. BTS’ RM trusts lip balms to keep his lips supple irrespective of the season.

Apart from hydrating the lips, balms leave a subtle tint that brings a flush of colour to the face. If you apply lip products regularly, it’s even more important to first hydrate your lips with a balm. Lastly and most importantly, lip balms infused with SPF protect your lips from harsh UV rays, keeping hyperpigmentation and sun damage at bay.

Sunscreen for protection against UV rays

If you’ve been following BTS, you’ll know that the one product all boys sacredly use is sunscreen. By protecting the skin from harmful UV rays, sunscreen ultimately prevents signs of ageing. It also lowers the risk of skin cancer, keeps tanning and sunburn at bay as well as lowers the blotchiness on the face.

While it’s a widespread myth that you only need sunscreen if you’re exposed to the sun, the reality is you need to lather your skin with SPF irrespective of whether you’re indoors or outdoors. Use sunscreen on your face, neck, chest, ears, hands, and arms daily to prevent long-term sun damage. According to Healthline, you should look for an SPF 30+ sunscreen and apply it every two hours when you’re outdoors. It’s also recommended that you use a mineral-based sunscreen as it offers protection against a wider spectrum than chemical ones.

We hope the skincare rituals of BTS’ RM reap great benefits for you as well!

