Gotu Kola for skin: What is it, benefits, and more

Tired of wrinkles and fine lines on your skin? Are you concerned about the harmful effects of chemical-based anti-aging creams on your skin? Looking for a natural anti-aging remedy? If you answered yes to any of these questions, Gotu Kola might be the ideal solution for you. Keep reading for more on Gotu Kola for skin.

What is Gotu Kola?

The perennial plant Gotu Kola, also known as Indian pennywort and centella asiatica, is native to Asia. It belongs to the parsley family and can be found growing near water sources such as streams and paddy fields. It is known as “the herb of longevity” in ancient Chinese texts and “a pharmacy in one herb” in Ayurveda. Gotu Kola is prized for its adaptogenic properties, and studies indicate that it can benefit the brain, nervous system, and skin. Gotu Kola is a powerful skin calming agent and antioxidant when used in topical skincare formulas.

Benefits of Gotu Kola for skin

Slows down ageing

Collagen is a protein that helps to repair damaged skin and promotes skin renewal. The regeneration process, however, slows with age, resulting in wrinkles, fine lines, and skin sagging. It has been scientifically proven to reduce the signs of ageing by tightening the skin and making it more youthful and glowing. It also promotes skin renewal and hydration.

Break down cellulite

Gotu Kola has been shown to be effective in reducing cellulite and repairing veins on the skin. It penetrates the skin layers deeply, shrinks connecting tissues, and is also used to treat varicose veins. It increases blood circulation, which not only eliminates skin blemishes and pimples but also treats psoriasis.

Treats skin sagging

Skin sagging is a normal part of the ageing process. Phytochemicals in Gotu Kola, particularly triterpenoid saponins and polyacetylenes, are known to promote collagen production, prevent collagen breakdown, and stimulate fibroblast proliferation. This provides structural support to the skin and improves its elasticity.

Hydrates skin

Age, internal health conditions, and environmental exposure deplete and damage the skin barrier. This results in inadequate moisture retention and dry, dehydrated skin.

Triterpenoid saponins, triterpenic steroids, flavonoids, phenolic compounds, and essential amino acids are bioactive ingredients in Gotu Kola that help repair the skin barrier and prevent transepidermal water loss. Your skin appears plump, hydrated, and healthy with increased moisture content in the stratum corneum.

Rich in antioxidants

It comes as no surprise that our skin is vulnerable to free radical damage and oxidative stress, both of which can cause significant damage over time. It is high in antioxidants, which effectively inhibit these activities in our bodies, assisting in the development of a defence mechanism to combat these concerns.

Enzymes, such as glutathione peroxidase and superoxide dismutase, have strong antioxidant properties. They aid in the effective combat of free radical damage and premature ageing.

Many studies have shown that certain compounds in Gotu Kola, such as Madecassoside and Madecassic Acid, can increase the beneficial SOD and GPX enzymes. They boost the body’s antioxidant activity in order to improve the skin’s quality. As a result, you should always choose Gotu Kola for skin tightening.

Promotes wound healing

This ingredient has the ability to heal wounds and burns. Its antiseptic properties help to prevent further infection, and its anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce swelling around the wound. Gotu kola soothes the skin and increases blood supply to the wound, allowing for faster healing.

It boosts collagen production and fibroblast proliferation, hastening wound healing and re-epithelialization. This, in turn, increases the healing area’s tensile strength and prevents wound breakdown.

Gives an irresistible glow to the skin

This ingredient is an Ayurvedic herb known as varnya, which means it has skin lightening/brightening properties due to the presence of centelloids, flavonoids, and tannins that inhibit the production of melanin. As a result, applying this ingredient on a regular basis can help fade dark spots and give you a brighter complexion.

How to use Gotu Kola?

You must use this herb in its purest form to reap its full benefits. Given the rarity of Gotu Kola, creating the perfect concoction at home can be difficult. Instead, use Gotu Kola-infused skincare products on your skin. The good news is that Gotu Kola can be found in a variety of products, making it simple to incorporate it into your existing skincare routine.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock