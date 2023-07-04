Hong Kong’s annual tattoo convention is making a comeback

All you tattoo enthusiasts out there, you’ll want to hear this! The 7th Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention is making a comeback after 4 long years, and if you’re interested in attending, keep on reading.

Taking place at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the tattoo convention will last for a period of three days from 25 to 27 August. The event aims to nurture a new generation of budding tattoo artists and to cultivate an interest in the art form among the public, gathering more than 100 practitioners under one roof.

The convention was first established by tattoo studio Freedom Tattoo Hong Kong, and since then, it has grown to become one of the world’s most significant tattoo events. With a focus on promoting tattoo culture, tattoo lovers and artists from around the world will be able to mingle and share ideas at the convention.

Gabe Shum, the founder of Freedom Tattoo, is constantly at the forefront of the rapidly expanding tattoo industry in Hong Kong. Years ago, after having witnessed the slow growth of local tattoo culture and widespread conservative views towards the craft, Shum sought to make a difference. By bridging his imagination with reality, the first annual tattoo convention was born in 2013.

A range of onsite activities will also allow attendees to showcase their talents and meet their favourite tattoo artists, among other opportunities. Tattoo artists will be able to participate in a competition to gain exposure, exhibiting their work within the categories of black and white, colour and schoolwork.

During this process, spectators will also be given the chance to appreciate the body art up close, learning more about the different styles and techniques used by tattoo masters.

If you’re eager to get your hands on a ticket to the tattoo convention, make sure you check out the early bird sale on the official website, which will last from July 3 to 21.