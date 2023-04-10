Popularised by K-dramas, the KAHI multi-balm is here to dominate your skincare shelf

K-beauty is back with what it’s best at, which is influencing our skincare habits. Except for this time, there is no extensive skincare regime but a product that’s become a global sensation. It is the KAHI multi-balm that’s making beauty enthusiasts go gaga over the benefits and multi-hyphenate personality of the product.

More Korean beauty products? Yes, please! K-beauty trends and products might already be dominating your skincare shelves but trust us, there’s always room for more. From the obsession behind achieving glass skin to unconventional ingredients like snail mucin, there is no denying K-beauty supremacy. South Korea is known for kickstarting global beauty trends. Having said that, I smell yet another K-beauty trend cooking in the beauty bracket. All those who’ve been fond of not just K-beauty but also Korean dramas must know about the multi-balm stick that’s under the spotlight these days.

All you need to know about the KAHI multi-balm

What may have started as a product advertisement in ​​K-dramas like ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ and ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, or a way to adapt to the necessity of social distancing while the pandemic struck has now turned into an all-day skincare product. The female protagonist of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, Kim Go Eun kickstarted the obsession with KAHI’s Wrinkle Bounch Multi Balm, so much so that it was touted as the ‘Kim Go Eun balm’. The sleek pink tube has been giving guest appearances at several other shows, hence making it a cult favourite amongst not just the K-drama fans, but all the beauty enthusiasts too. From explaining the benefits of this moisturising balm in her reel appearance to being the face of this balm in her real life, Kim Go Eun swears by the multi-balm and lures us into adding that stick to our vanity kits.

The fact that it offers a way to apply skincare without using our germy fingers is what made this buzzy balm a hero product during the pandemic. Not just that, as per what the name implies the multi-hyphenate character of multi-balms is what makes them a must-have in your list of essentials. The Kahi multi-balm was everywhere last summer due to its hydrating, moisturising, and nourishing characteristics. For someone with dry skin might fall in love with this trend the moment you use it. Furthermore, since hybrid products have carved a special niche in the beauty bracket, this one here definitely qualifies as one. From being a constant source of hydration to acting up as illuminators, primers, and even highlighters, balms like the KAHI multi-balm have the potential to replace several products in your vanity and act as your one-stop shop for skincare and makeup. As long as K-beauty continues to drop such stunners like the Kahi multi-balm in the beauty bracket that’s how we know that the K-beauty influence is here for the long haul.

In addition to the above, if your urge to try this trend is at its peak then listed below are a few multi-balms that might serve the purpose.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Kahi_official/IG.