LA MER “Atelier of Wonder” pop up store opens in Tsim Sha Tsui

La Mer launched the “Atelier of Wonder” pop-up store in Tsim Sha Tsui on December 5! This special pop-up takes consumers on a Christmas journey. They can make wishes under the giant Christmas tree, explore La Mer’s products, and enjoy the skin consultations, delicious desserts, and Christmas gifts that La Mer has prepared.

Consumers can start their journey by redeeming their reserved tickets at the Jolly Ticket Booth. They can then take photos with the giant Christmas tree crafted using stackable La Mer green classic gift boxes and make wishes. After that, head to the Enchanted Conveyor Belt to see the secrets behind the brand’s products to win a La Mer Ceramic Diffuser Tag.

One unmissable part of the experience is the personalised skincare tips that La Mer experts provide at Christmas Express Lounge. Each visitor is given a Wonder Christmas Sock with luxurious gifts inside. Afterwards, they can head to Merry Morsel Café to enjoy exquisite desserts designed by Michelin chef Vicky Lau who takes inspiration from La Mer products.

This pop-up also helps consumers prepare Christmas gifts. Guests with any product purchase are invited to join the Holiday Crafting Studio where they can design ink baubles and decorate mini Christmas trees. Don’t worry about wrapping as La Mer offers a holiday wrapping service. Finally, don’t forget to print photos at the pop-up to save this moment.

The best seller this holiday season is CRÈME DE LA MER, priced from $100 HKD/5 Sizes. As an ultra-rich cream, CRÈME DE LA MER helps drier skin stay moisturised. It is available in the pop-up. La Mer handles all the shipping and returns during the season.

LA MER Atelier of Wonder Pop-Up

House 1, 1881 Heritage, Tsim Sha Tsui

December 5-December 17

Monday – Thursday, Sunday 11am – 9pm ; Friday & Saturday 11am – 10pm

Images: La Mer