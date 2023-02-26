Papaya is the new beauty booster for dull and tired skin; have you tried it yet?

Fenty Beauty, Herbivore, and Glow Recipe are some of the cosmetics brands that have made papaya an essential part of products in their makeup and skincare lines. And for good reason, since this exotic fruit is full of vitamins, antioxidants, and a very specific enzyme called papain, which can help tackle blemishes, dull complexions and skin aging. This natural ingredient with a host of virtues is a must-have in your beauty routine. Know the benefits of papaya for your skin and add it to your skincare routine.

After conquering our taste buds, our skin is now poised to enjoy the countless benefits of papaya. Originally from southern Mexico, before being introduced to Africa and India, this fruit is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and fruit acids, and contains papain, an enzyme with powerful cosmetic properties that has been used for thousands of years in South America. So many good reasons to pick papaya, and to embrace this sun-drenched fruit into an essential beauty ally.

Papaya benefits for skin

Removing dead skin cells

Papain, an enzyme known for its skin and health benefits, is extracted from the latex of the papaya, collected when the fruit is still green. Its anti-inflammatory properties allow it to soothe pain and certain wounds, but not only. Papain also gently removes dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, while preserving healthy cells, in the manner of enzyme-based exfoliators that have recently become popular in the cosmetics industry. As a result, the cell renewal process is optimized, and skin is radiant and bright.

A burst of antioxidants

Rich in vitamins and trace elements, papaya is a food that is full of antioxidants, molecules that are well known in the beauty industry for their action on free radicals. By neutralizing them, they help fight against certain kinds of inflammation and disease, but also against premature aging of the skin. Not content with helping the skin to heal, papaya is also effective in fighting the signs of aging. This action is bolstered by the presence of other substances called flavonoids, which stimulate the production of collagen to make skin firm and plump.

And if you still need convincing, papaya can be a great ingredient for facial cleansers and anti-blemish products thanks to its purifying properties. Benefits that make it the perfect ally for oily or acne-prone skin.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.