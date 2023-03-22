The best papaya scrubs to try for a radiant and brighter looking skin

Papaya is a luscious tropical fruit that not only has multiple benefits for our body but does wonders for our skin too. It makes for a great ingredient in over-the-counter skincare products like cleansers, masks, peels and scrubs. And owing to its deeply exfoliating and bleaching properties, incorporating a good papaya scrub in your skin care routine is one of the best ways to reap its benefits.

A glowing, healthy and clear skin is every heart’s desire. And, papaya is that one hero ingredient which can help you achieve great skin in the simplest of ways like exfoliation.

Benefits of using papaya scrub for skin

Papaya has an enzyme called papain that contributes greatly towards the overall health of the skin. It is a proteolytic enzyme that rids the skin of dead skin cells and impurities and also helps in unclogging congested pores of grime, dirt and oil. This consequently leads to a reduction in blemishes, future breakouts and acne scars.

Additionally, a papaya scrub greatly helps in reducing pigmentation and tanning because of its bleaching and lightening properties. For instance, the Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub (Buy it for HKD 355 on Sephora) not only sloughs off the dead surface but also lends a brighter and more radiant glow. Because of the antioxidants present in the ingredient, a papaya scrub also helps in fighting premature ageing and reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet by supporting skin renewal. You can also try Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment (Buy it for HKD 259.20 on Cult Beauty), if you’re dealing with such skin concerns.

A papaya scrub would undoubtedly make for a good skin care investment if your skin is lacklustre and ticks off concerns like pigmentation, tanning, dullness, blemishes and lack of nourishment. And if you’re wondering which one to pick amongst so many options available out there, we’ve shortlisted some of the best ones for you. Go on, take a look!

Here are some of the best papaya scrubs to add to your skin care shelves