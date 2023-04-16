Rice flour for face: Benefits, DIY face packs, and more

Trust us Indians to find a way to include rice into everything, including skincare! If you’re wondering what we’re on about, we’re talking about the magical properties of rice flour for face. And, of course, the best DIY face packs you can make with it for every skin concern. Read on learn everything.

What is rice flour?

Rice flour is produced by grinding rice grains, as the name implies. Rice is a whole grain composed of three parts: bran, germ, and endosperm. The bran is the grain’s exterior hard coat and is considered the healthiest part. The endosperm is the starchy main area, while the germ is the innermost portion.

The rice flour you buy at the shop may include these components in varying proportions. If the flour is labelled “whole grain flour,” it has all three components in the powder. Yet, the majority of flours on the market are manufactured from white rice, which only includes the endosperm. Nonetheless, these processed grain flours seem to have skin benefits.

Benefits of rice flour for skin

For centuries, Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, and India have used rice flour as a beauty ingredient. It is made by grinding rice grains into a fine powder, which may then be used to improve the health and appearance of the skin in a variety of ways. We’ll go over the benefits of rice flour for skin and how you can include it into your skincare routine.

Exfoliates dead skin cells

Rice flour is an excellent exfoliant that helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. It has a slightly coarse texture that gently scrubs away the outer layer of skin, revealing the soft and glowing skin underneath.

Brightens the complexion

Rice flour is a natural skin brightener that helps to even out the skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots and blemishes. It contains a high concentration of vitamin C, which has been shown to have a brightening effect on the skin.

Controls excess oil

Rice flour is effective in controlling excess oil production on the skin. It has astringent properties that help to shrink the pores and reduce the secretion of sebum, which is responsible for oily skin.

Soothes skin irritation

Rice flour has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe skin irritation and reduce redness. It is particularly beneficial for people with sensitive skin or those who suffer from conditions like eczema or rosacea.

Improves skin texture

Regular use of rice flour can help to improve the texture of the skin by promoting cell regeneration and increasing collagen production. It makes the skin look smoother, firmer, and more youthful.

How to use rice flour for face?

Rice flour is a versatile and gentle natural ingredient that can be used in various ways to improve the health and appearance of your skin. Here are a few ways to use rice flour for your face:

Rice flour face scrub: Mix two tablespoons of rice flour with one tablespoon of honey and a few drops of water to make a paste. Apply the paste onto your face and gently massage in a circular motion for 1-2 minutes, then rinse off with warm water. This scrub will exfoliate dead skin cells, unclog pores, and leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.

Rice flour face pack: Mix two tablespoons of rice flour with one tablespoon of yogurt and a pinch of turmeric to make a thick paste. Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off with cool water. This face pack will brighten your complexion, reduce dark spots, and soothe skin irritation.

DIY rice flour face packs

Rice Flour and Green Tea face pack for oily and combination skin

This is one is an amazing face pack that takes care of oily skin issues like a pro! This face pack contains the antioxidant power of green tea, which reduces bacterial build-up, as well as the goodness of rice flour. Rice flour is a mild exfoliant that removes debris, filth, and oil from the skin while also regulating sebum production. A great combination for removing excess oil and acne!

Ingredients:

1 tbsp rice flour

1 green tea bag

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 cup of boiled water

Directions:

Step 1: Soak the green tea bag in hot water for 5 minutes before straining.

Step 2: Let it to cool fully before adding the rice flour and lemon juice.

Step 3: Make sure there are no lumps in the mix.

Step 4: Massage it gently into your skin and keep it on for 20 minutes. Pat dry after rinsing with cold water.

Rice Flour and Gram Flour face pack for dark circles

Searching for an effective way to get rid of those pesky dark circles underneath your eyes? Trust in the power of rice flour and allow it to do its work. This rice flour face pack, which is considered a powerful force against dark circles, also contains the strength of gram flour. Besan, also known as gram flour, is a tried-and-tested home remedy for treating blemishes. It brightens and lightens pigmented under-eye circles for a lifted and rejuvenated appearance.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp gram flour

1/2 cup tomato juice

A dash of turmeric

Directions:

Step 1: In a mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients and whisk thoroughly to form a thick paste.

Step 2: Apply the face pack evenly on your face, paying special attention to the area around your eyes.

Step 3: Let it to sit for around 30 minutes.

Step 4: Wash it off with cold water and apply a moisturiser afterwards.

Rice Flour, Cucumber and Aloe Vera face pack for acne and blemishes

This mix of rice flour, cucumber, and aloe vera is the cure to your zits! Several Korean and Japanese skincare regimens praise rice flour, a powerful skin clearing agent, for its acne-fighting properties. It also controls oil production, which keeps the pores clean and clear. Cucumber and aloe vera, with their skin-soothing characteristics, give a refreshing touch to your skin. Bonus points for removing blackheads and whiteheads with this face pack!

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rice flour

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp grated cucumber

Directions:

Step 1: In a mixing bowl, combine the rice flour, aloe vera gel, and grated cucumber to form a smooth paste.

Step 2: Apply this pack to a clean face and leave on for 20 minutes.

Step 3: Cleanse your face with cold water and pat it dry.

Shop the best beauty products with rice flour

All Images: Courtesy Unsplash