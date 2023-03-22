8 salicylic acid face washes your acne-prone skin will thank you for

Maintaining the health of acne-prone and oily skin is no child’s play. It is a full-time job with your skin asking for constant care and attentive indulgence in beauty products to avoid worsening its condition. However, like there’s always a solution for everything in life, there’s also one for all your oily skin and acne concerns — salicylic acid.
A chemical exfoliant beta-hydroxy acid (BHA), salicylic acid is derived from the bark of willow trees. It is an oil-soluble natural ingredient that’s a great exfoliator and is considered to be a game changer for people with acne and related oily-skin issues. It is commonly used topically in the form of over-the-counter skincare products (approved up to two percent by the FDA) and can be incorporated into your skincare routine in the form of a face serum, peeling solutions, toners and face masks, among others.
However, one of the best and safest ways to harness the benefits of this BHA is by using a salicylic acid-based face wash, especially if you are a beginner. It not only ensures shorter skin contact (when compared to toners and serums) but while cleansing your face, you’d be literally rinsing off the dead skin cells, which is an added advantage. But before finding out more about some of the best salicylic acid face washes, let’s understand why it is an important item among your skin care products.
Benefits of using salicylic acid face wash
Salicylic acid works by penetrating deep into your pores and cleaning them of impurities, excess oil and acne-causing bacteria. This not only regulates oil production but also reduces active acne and helps in preventing future breakouts.
It also exfoliates the skin by sloughing off the dead skin cells, which in turn lends you an even-toned complexion and texture. This also means reduced dark spots, blemishes and acne scars.
Furthermore, salicylic acid is also an anti-inflammatory that alleviates acne-induced redness and calms your itchy and irritated skin.
Who should use salicylic acid?
While people with normal or combination skin can also incorporate salicylic acid in their skincare routine sometimes, people with oily and acne-prone skin benefit the most from this ingredient. It is generally not recommended for dry and sensitive skin types as it can lead to irritation, excessive dryness, redness and even skin peeling in extreme cases.
Your guide to finding the best salicylic acid face wash for your skin
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Caudalie Vinopure Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser
- Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser
- Cosrx Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser
- Clarins Purifying Gentle Foaming Cleanser
- The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser
- Aesop In Two Minds Facial Cleanser
- Dr. Loretta Micro-Exfoliating Cleanser
- Bioré Witch Hazel Pore Clarifying Cooling Cleanser
Targeting acne-prone skin concerns with ingredients like natural salicylic acid, organic grape water and essential oils, this gel cleanser by Caudalie would be a great addition to your skincare routine. Treating your clogged, enlarged pores and oily skin, this face wash has a very fresh and luminous effect on the skin. Free from sulphates, soap, alcohol and fragrance, the formula is certified organic, non-comedogenic, non-photosensitising and vegan.
Formulated with salicylic acid, a calming botanical blend and thyme extract is the Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser that deeply cleans and clarifies your skin. Ideal for oily, combination and acne-prone skin, this face wash has both exfoliating and balancing properties that promote fresh and healthy-looking skin. It gently yet effectively cleanses pores to target skin concerns like acne and excess oil. It is vegan, cruelty-free and also made sans gluten.
A salicylic acid-based face wash, the Cosrx Daily Gentle Cleanser is a nourishing wash that treats and prevents breakouts. The formulation also includes a potent blend of willow bark water and tea tree oil. Apart from deeply cleansing the skin, this face wash also replenishes it and gives a soft, visibly clearer and glowing complexion.
Meant for combination to oily skin types, this salicylic acid face wash effectively rids the skin of all impurities, makeup, dirt and grime. It is a cream-textured rinse-off cleanser that’s formulated with purifying Alpine herbs, organic Meadowsweet extract and blue salicylic acid granules. Together, these ingredients ensure clean pores and rejuvenated, shine-free skin. The presence of naturally lathering organic Saponaria keeps the blend soap and SLS-free.
A BHA exfoliating cleanser efficiently cleanses the skin of all dirt and impurities, the Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser does more than just lift makeup, grime and debris. Perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, while it unclogs pores, it also helps tighten them and minimise excess oil owing to the presence of zinc. Additionally, Allantoin works to soothe the skin post-exfoliation and also reinforce the skin’s natural barrier. It reduces the appearance of blackheads, acne and even discolouration to promote clearer and healthy-looking skin.
Purifying, softening and refreshing your combination skin is the In Two Minds Facial Cleanser by Aesop which has a gentle gel-based formula that cleanses your skin thoroughly. Formulated with salicylic acid, witch hazel and sage leaf, this face wash does not over-strip your skin’s natural oils. It feels lightweight and comfortable on the skin while its refreshing, herbaceous aroma makes the cleansing experience a soothing one.
Made with two percent salicylic acid, the Micro-Exfoliating Cleanser by Dr. Loretta gently sloughs off the dead skin cells to reveal a brighter skin tone. It is a detoxifying cleanser that minimises the appearance of acne and shrinks pores while the coconut oil content ensures skin hydration and nourishment. Formulated sans parabens, sulphates, phthalates, artificial dyes and fragrances, this salicylic acid face wash is ideal for all skin types (except rosacea and post-procedure skin).
With its refreshingly cool formula that works by deeply cleansing your skin and congested pores for a rejuvenated look, the Bioré cleanser is the perfect solution to your acne woes. Comprising witch hazel and salicylic acid in its formulation, it leaves your pores squeaky clean and oil-free. It soothes your skin with its anti-inflammatory and healing properties and acts as a gentle astringent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, salicylic acid greatly helps in reducing acne and preventing further breakouts. As an exfoliator, it also unclogs pores and sloughs off dead skin cells, keeping your skin clean. Using a salicylic acid face wash makes for a crucial first step that you’d want to take to treat your acne.
Answer: Salicylic acid makes for a key ingredient in skincare products meant for oily skin. Some of the most common concerns of oily skin are excess sebum, clogged pores and acne. And this BHA helps in managing such issues by exfoliating deeply and regulating the production of oil.
Answer: Salicylic acid is not a lightning agent but an exfoliating one. However, owing to its exfoliating properties, it enhances the radiance of the skin while removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover. This leads to reduced hyperpigmentation, which gives you a more even and brighter complexion.
Answer: Yes, salicylic acid helps in reducing dark spots, acne marks and blemishes.
Answer: While you should introduce salicylic acid gradually into your skincare routine (starting two to three times a week), you can use a salicylic acid face wash that has a low percentage of the ingredient twice daily.
Answer: Salicylic acid is considered safe overall. However, when not used in moderation it can cause skin stinging, irritation, itching and peeling skin, especially when starting its use. You should always consult your dermatologist before trying out any new skin care ingredient or do a patch test to check how your skin reacts to it. Also, when using salicylic acid, avoid using retinol-based skincare products along with it.