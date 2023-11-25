Unveiling skincare enigmas: Skin flooding vs. skin cycling

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, innovative techniques and trends continuously emerge, promising glowing, radiant skin. Among these, two methods have recently gained attention for their purported benefits: Skin Flooding and Skin Cycling. Both techniques aim to revitalise the skin, but understanding their nuances and effectiveness can be pivotal in choosing the best approach for your skincare routine.

What is Skin flooding?

Skin Flooding is a technique that involves applying a copious amount of a single skincare product, usually a hydrating serum or essence, onto the skin. The objective is to saturate the skin with the product, allowing it to absorb deeply and deliver intense hydration.

Advocates of Skin Flooding emphasise the idea that flooding the skin with a high concentration of active ingredients can enhance absorption, maximising the benefits of the product. By inundating the skin, the technique aims to replenish moisture levels, improve skin texture, and promote a dewy, supple complexion.

What is Skin cycling?

Contrarily, Skin Cycling adopts a rotational approach, wherein different products or active ingredients are cycled through over specific periods. This method typically involves using various serums, oils, or treatments on a scheduled basis, alternating them to cater to different skin needs.

The rationale behind Skin Cycling lies in preventing the skin from becoming accustomed to a particular product and thereby maximising the efficacy of each product used. Proponents argue that by switching up products, the skin is continuously exposed to various active ingredients, preventing plateau effects and stimulating ongoing improvements.

Which one is better?

Determining the superior technique between Skin Flooding and Skin Cycling is not straightforward, as both approaches possess their own merits.

Skin Flooding benefits:

Intensive hydration