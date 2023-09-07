Beauty glossary: the A-Z of skincare terms

The field of beauty is vast. Picture the thrill of crafting a unique routine that resonates with your individuality, a journey that celebrates every nuance that sets you apart. However, amidst this vibrant array of choices, navigating the beauty landscape can sometimes feel like an exhilarating maze. Well, fret not! We’ve done the hard work for you. Ahead, we put together a comprehensive beauty glossary on the A-Z of skincare terms.

Whether you’re intrigued by the differences between retinol and niacinamide, understand the benefits of incorporating hyaluronic acid into your skincare regimen, or even seek an introductory lesson on skincare terminology – we have all your needs covered.

The A-Z of Beauty Glossary

A: Antioxidants

Antioxidants are chemicals that help keep your skin’s surface healthy. They help protect your skin from free radicals and other environmental factors like UV rays and pollution. Some of the different types of antioxidants are Vitamin C, Retinol and Vitamin E.

B: Benzoyl peroxide

Benzoyl peroxide works by killing the bacteria that cause acne in your pores. The main purpose of Benzoyl peroxide is to exfoliate pores by getting rid of sebum and dead skin. It also helps to reduce inflammation and is effective for mild to moderate acne and even whiteheads.

C: Ceramides

Think of ceramides as the building blocks of your skin. Ceramide is a type of fatty acid found in the skin. It helps to protect the skin’s barrier and keeps the barrier moist and hydrated. In fact, ceramides make up 30-40% of the outer layer of your skin or the epidermis.

D: Double cleanse

Korean skin-care ritual of ‘double cleansing’ has been around for a long time, and continues to be the foundation of many K-beauty skincare regimens. And it is as easy as it sounds: wash your face twice with two different types of cleansers. Double cleansing involves using a cleansing oil first followed by a water-based face wash to dissolve dirt, makeup, sunscreen, and pollutants.

E: Essence

Essences in the world of beauty glossary are concentrated formulas, which are similar in terms of texture to water or serum. They are applied right after cleansing to boost hydration and help the skin absorb the following products in a better manner.

F: Fruit enzymes

Enzymes found in skincare products are mainly derived from fruits such as papaya, pineapple, and pumpkin. These enzymes work by breaking down keratin, a protein present in the top layer of your skin that holds dead skin cells together. Fruit enzymes help slough away dead skin cells resulting in smoother, softer skin. Plus, fruit enzymes also help reduce scars and pigmentation.

G: Glycolic acid

Glycolic acid is a type of alpha hydroxy acid. Derived from sugarcanes, glycolic acid dissolves the glue-like material between skin cells. It helps exfoliate the skin and improves skin texture. This acid is found in the form of cleansers, body washes, creams and peels.

H: Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic Acid is one of the most abundant water-binding molecules found in our skin and also one of the most well-known skincare terms. Hyaluronic acid attracts large quantities of water molecules and holds the molecules in the skin together.

This helps keep the skin hydrated and plump. And also helps to protect the skin barrier, and plump and hydrate the skin. One of the most calming forms of active ingredients you will find in the beauty glossary of A-Z, this works best on all skin types.

I: Ingrown hair

Ingrown hair is a condition in which hair that has been removed begins to grow back into the skin and curves into the skin. This can happen when you shave, tweeze or wax your hair in the wrong direction. The result of an ingrown hair is a small, swollen bump on your skin that can sometimes be painful. Tip: soften your hair by using shaving creams or shaving gel just before shaving. You can also use a warm, moist cloth prior to shaving.

J: Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil has a similar structure to the skin’s natural oil and penetrates the skin to provide hydration without blocking pores. This oil hydrates the skin, regulates the production of excess sebum, provides antioxidant protection, is anti-inflammatory, and also features antibacterial properties.

K: Kojic acid

Kojic acid is a strong antioxidant and a brightening ingredient that comes from the fermentation of mushrooms. Dermatologists love this naturally-occurring ingredient because it can brighten up your skin and help reduce hyperpigmentation.

L: Lactic acid

The skincare term ‘Lactic acid’ is an alpha hydroxy acid made from fermented milk. It is great for exfoliating dead skin cells and is also gentle enough for sensitive skin specifically those with rosacea. Since kojic acid is a component of our natural moisturising factor, it is particularly suitable for use on human skin.

M: Micellar water

Micellar water is a great way to get rid of makeup, sebum, and other impurities without having to use harsh chemicals. It’s made up of tiny oil particles that are suspended in soft water and can be wiped off with a cotton pad instead of rinsing off. It’s perfect for everyday cleansing, and for days if you don’t have access to water. It’s a great option to get your skin clean in no time.

N: Niacinamide

‘Niacinamide’ is a common skincare term you must’ve heard in recent times. It is an antioxidant derived from Vitamin B3. It helps to strengthen the outer layer of the skin, increases elasticity, and reduces redness and irritability. It helps soothe inflamed skin and is one of the most calming skincare ingredients.

O: Oxybenzone

Oxybenzone is one of the main ingredients in sunscreens and is mainly responsible for blocking harmful UV rays and preventing them from reaching and seeping into your skin.

P: Panthenol

Panthenol is a vitamin B5 that helps keep your skin and hair hydrated. Panthenol helps to bind water to your skin and keeps it moisturised, thus keeping your skin soft and elastic. Panthenol acts as both a humectant and an emollient. As a humectant, it attracts and binds water to your skin. Whereas, as an emollient, it seals in the crevices of your skin and keeps water locked in.

Q: Q-switched lasers

Q-switched lasers such as Ruby and Alexandrite deliver fast, intense pulses of energy that heat and burn pigment in the skin. This is what makes Q-switched lasers the most effective at removing brown spots and tattoo ink.

R: Retinol

‘Retinol’, another popular skincare term, is a type of vitamin A derivative that’s used in products that fight fine lines and break down skin cells to stimulate the skin to produce more collagen.

S: Salicylic acid

Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that helps get rid of extra oil and dead skin cells present on the surface of the skin. Usually found in concentrations of 0.5% to 2% in cleansers, serums, and moisturizers, salicylic acid is a must-have in every oily or acne-prone skin’s beauty arsenal.

T: Tranexamic acid

Tranexamic acid is a synthetically derived ingredient of the amino acid lysine that evens skin tone by preventing UV light-induced pigment formation.

U: Undertone

While many of us are familiar with our skin tones, undertones are an entirely different story. Skin tones range in colour from very dark to very light, but the undertone refers to the shade within that colour. There are three types: warm, cool, and neutral.

V: Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that increases collagen synthesis and suppresses pigment production. Like many other antioxidants, it is a volatile molecule that breaks down rapidly in the presence of light and air pollution, which is why Vitamin C bottles are always dark in colour.

Vitamin C-enriched products are also excellent as daily serums because they are well-suited to protect the skin from environmental irritants that you encounter every time you leave the house.

W: Water

Water is often deionised, distilled or purified and used as a delivery system to transport other components into the skin. This is the first ingredient you will read on the back of your skincare labels and is also one of the most important terms in the beauty glossary.

Z: Zinc oxide

Zinc oxide is a type of mineral sunscreen that protects against UVA and UVB rays. Also referred to as physical sunscreens, they sit as a thin layer on top of your skin and reflect back UV rays to help protect against sunburn. Zinc oxide sunscreens are often seen as a safer alternative to chemical-based sunscreens.

