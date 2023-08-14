Smoothie to skincare, what’s the correct way to use Matcha for your skin?

The superfine, Hulk-hued powder is making its way into our skincare ingredient roster. We talk to experts on its health benefits, its efficacy and find you the best Matcha skincare products to add to your shelf.

From a staple drink in China and Japan to becoming a viral fad, the rise in popularity of Matcha has been monumental. Made from ground green tea leaves, Matcha is everywhere. In doughnuts, ice creams, lattes, smoothies, bubble tea and as a part of plenty of Matcha-infused dessert menu items. The rise in popularity is because of its unique umami flavour and the hordes of health benefits it offers.

Some of the key benefits of using Matcha are that it’s rich in antioxidants, detoxifies the body, promotes heart health, boosts metabolism and strengthens the immune system. Matcha is said to be 137 times more powerful than regular green tea which is why it shot to fame amongst the healthy eating community. Adding to that is its ability to enhance energy and endurance, ensure better gut health and create feelings of calmness that make it a popular choice, although the bright green colour doesn’t hurt.

Taking the process a notch higher is the emergence of Matcha skincare products. A cost-effective, all-natural solution to various skin issues which is suitable for various skin types. These antioxidant-rich Matcha skincare product help to brighten dark spots, even out skin tone and even protect the skin against harmful UV rays (although not as effectively as your regular sunscreen). So it’s no wonder that everywhere you turn you’re seeing Matcha skincare products. To clear the doubts about this superfood beauty find we talk to the experts.

Dermatologists on the benefits of using Matcha skincare products:

“Matcha is an excellent ingredient for the skin, especially oily skin. Matcha contains methylxanthines. Matcha is anti-bacterial and contains incredibly high levels of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which is helpful in reducing inflammation and even skin tone. The antioxidants are also known for reducing acne and increasing skin elasticity. In fact, Matcha green tea is full of catechins, strong antioxidants that protect the body from environmental free radicals. They are known for lightening dark spots and even-out skin tone. Matcha is an excellent option for people who would like to pursue holistic skincare. But one must keep in mind that results can be slow rather than drastic. Direct application on the skin can also cause contact dermatitis; hence, Matcha must be reserved for consumption,” shares Dr Debeshi Bhattacharjee, Clinical Cosmetologist, Medical Head & Founder of Lueur Aesthetics.

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD, Dermatologist and Founder of Elements of Aesthetics calls Matcha, “nature’s green elixir for radiant skin” and feels that the benefits of Matcha can be felt whether it is consumed as a drink or used in skincare products. The choice ultimately depends on the specific benefits you’re seeking and your personal preferences. She breaks down the advantages of each:

Consuming Matcha as a Drink: Drinking Matcha allows you to enjoy its full range of health benefits. When consumed, the antioxidants, amino acids, and other beneficial compounds in Matcha are absorbed by the body, providing a systemic effect. Matcha can be prepared by whisking it with hot water or incorporating it into smoothies, lattes, or other recipes.

Using Matcha in Skincare Products: Matcha has gained popularity as a skincare ingredient due to its potential benefits for the skin. When applied topically, Matcha can provide targeted effects and nourishment for the skin. Skincare products infused with Matcha extract.

“Ultimately, incorporating matcha both as a drink and in skincare can offer comprehensive benefits. Drinking matcha allows for internal nourishment and systemic effects while using matcha in skincare products allows for targeted benefits and topical application to address specific skin concerns,” says Dr Stuti Khare Shukla.

Header and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock.