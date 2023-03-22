The best apricot scrubs for face and body to add to your exfoliating routine

Physical or mechanical exfoliation is undoubtedly one of the best ways to maintain the overall health of your skin. From ridding your skin of dead skin cells and unclogging congested pores to lending you a smooth and radiant look, exfoliation does it all. And of all the various types of exfoliators available, one of the most commonly used is apricot scrubs.

Enriched with the goodness of the fruit along with other nourishing ingredients, apricot scrubs are widely popular as they rejuvenate your skin and bring back its lost glimmer. Owing to their rich mineral and vitamin content, the goodness of apricots as a skincare component isn’t a secret. And reaping those benefits through physical exfoliation increases their effectiveness by multifold.

Benefits of apricot scrub

Apricots are known to moisturise the skin, maintain its elasticity and help reduce wrinkles and blackheads. They are also known to lighten pigmentation, brighten the skin tone and lend a youthful lustre to it. Hence, when used as a scrub they can turn around the health of your skin, which is doubled by the physical action of scrubbing.

The infusion of other essential ingredients in their formulation further adds to its efficacy. For instance, along with apricot, the Fresh Brown Sugar Polish (Buy it for HKD 350 on Sephora) is a concoction of other components such as apricot kernel, jojoba, sweet almond and evening primrose oils along with brown sugar crystals, ginseng root extract and peppermint. Similarly, the Revolution Skincare Body Vitamin C Glow Body Scrub (Buy it for HKD 77.50 on Look Fantastic) has both physical and chemical exfoliators along with grapefruit complex, vitamin C, glycerin and sweet almond oil.

Here are some of the best apricot scrubs to add to your skincare collection