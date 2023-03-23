Bookmark the best face washes for healthy and glowing skin

A beautiful, glowing skin is a true reflection of our skin’s health; and honestly, who doesn’t want that? Everybody loves flaunting that natural and youthful glow, without those glass skin makeup techniques. And, the most crucial step to achieve that radiance is the right face wash.

For how it prepares your skin for the rest of your skin care routine, cleansing your face with a gentle yet effective face wash is a necessity. The best face washes for glowing skin are designed to cleanse your skin deeply, without stripping off its natural moisture and oils. They are formulated with ingredients that further add to your skin’s overall health, leaving it looking bright and feeling soft. Also, supple and glowing from within.

However, it often becomes difficult to choose the best one for your skincare regimen, so here is a guide to understanding the process better.

How to choose the best face wash for glowing skin?

The key to choosing the best face wash for yourself lies in understanding your skin type and different skin concerns. Using a face wash that’s not meant for your skin can rather affect it negatively and worsen its issues. Below are a few tips to help you pick the right face wash.

1. Always look for ingredients in your face wash that suits your skin type. If you have dry skin, opt for a gentle cream-based cleanser that has hydrating components like aloe vera, vitamin E, ceramides and hyaluronic acid. If you have oily skin, gel-based face washes consisting of tea tree oil, salicylic acid, clay and aloe vera work the best. People with combination and sensitive skin types should choose a face wash that’s hypoallergenic and does not contain harsh chemicals.

2. Try avoiding face washes formulated with parabens, sulphates, alcohol and artificial fragrances as they tend to irritate the skin.

3. Natural ingredients like turmeric, papaya, tea tree oil, aloe vera, vitamin C and various fruit extracts are some of the natural skin brighteners that you can look for in your face washes and other skincare products.

To make things simpler we have curated a list of the best face washes for that perfect radiance and glow.

How to get glowing skin naturally?

The beauty market is flooded with skincare products that can help you achieve glowing and radiant skin. However, you can also take the all-natural route and raid your kitchen for all the ingredients that aid in skin health and radiance. Turmeric, papaya, honey, aloe vera, gram flour (besan) and milk are some of those. While some of these ingredients can be used as is, they can also be combined with others to prepare a mask for topical application. Some of the most effective ways to use these products include-

Turmeric and besan mask — gram flour (four tablespoons), turmeric (1 teaspoon) and milk or water (enough to achieve a paste-like consistency) mixed together to form a mask that can be applied twice a week for 15 to 20 minutes.

Aloe vera and honey mask — aloe vera gel combined with one tablespoon honey and a pinch of turmeric (optional). Apply it onto the face for 20 minutes and rinse off.

Orange peel and rose water mask — orange peel (dried and finely ground) and rose water when mixed together and applied as a mask lends an instant glow and hydration to the skin.

Oats and milk (or yoghurt) mask — two tablespoons of oats mixed with yoghurt or milk and half a lemon to form a paste to be applied on the face and left for 10 to 15 minutes.

Yoghurt, olive oil, coconut oil, honey, fresh papaya paste and milk — can be applied onto the skin as is.

Additionally, healthy eating habits and better lifestyle choices like increased water intake, adequate sleep and a workout routine can also help in achieving healthier and more glowing skin.

Take a look at some of the best face washes for glowing skin