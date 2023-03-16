Keep your skin hydrated and nourished with the best moisturizers for dry skin

If the thought of dryness, itchiness, tightness, flakey skin, irritation and rough patches makes you anxious, you have dry skin. As it is exactly how your skin feels all the time, it needs proper care right away. Ask us what’s one of the best ways to do that and we’d say using a moisturizer that’s specifically meant for your skin.
While every skin needs to be moisturised daily, dry and extremely dry skin just cannot do without it. No matter what serums and essences you incorporate in your skin care routine, nothing can replace a rich, nourishing moisturizer and honestly, nothing ideally should. An intensely hydrating moisturizer is like food for dry skin, which is essential for its health and youthfulness. And picking one that’s right for your skin is where it all begins.
How to choose the best moisturizer for dry skin?
A great moisturizer for dry skin usually has a milk or cream-based texture that’s highly nourishing (unlike gel or water-based ones meant for oily and acne-prone skin). But, they do not feel uncomfortable on the skin and are non-sticky and quick-absorbing. Look for hydrating ingredients such as moisture-attracting and hydrating humectants (hyaluronic acid, urea, glycerin), moisturising occlusives (lanolin, petrolatum, argan oil, jojoba oil) and nourishing and skin smoothing emollients (coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, palm oil, essential fatty acids).
Additionally, you can also look for other essential ingredients like barrier-repairing ceramides, vitamins C and E, aloe vera and honey. For instance, Alpha-H Essential Hydration Cream (Buy it for HKD 250 on Sephora) is one of the best dry skin moisturisers in the market. Rich in ceramides, First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (Buy it for HKD 154.50 on Look Fantastic) works amazingly well if you have a compromised skin barrier.
If you have extremely dry and sensitive skin, ensure that your moisturizer is not formulated with harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances and dyes or alcohol as they can further worsen your skin’s condition.
How to use a moisturizer for dry skin?
You should always use a moisturizer on a cleansed face, both in the morning and for the night skin care routine. After you’ve washed your face with a face wash, apply the toner and all the serums that you usually do. Then scoop out a sufficient amount of the moisturizer on your palm and apply it generously all over your face and neck.
Gently massage in circular motions until it is fully absorbed and follow it up with sunscreen (for the morning skin care routine).
Take a pick from some of the best moisturizers for dry skin
(Main Image Courtesy: Shvets Production/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Polina Kovaleva/Pexels)
The Ultra Repair Cream by First Aid Beauty harnesses the goodness of oatmeal, ceramides, shea butter and eucalyptus to deliver instant comfort to dry, dehydrated and itchy skin. Also protecting the skin against free radical damage, this face and body cream helps soothe skin suffering from eczema, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. It calms the irritated and uncomfortable areas of the skin and reduces the appearance of scaly, dry patches.
Image: Courtesy First Aid Beauty
Swathing the skin in ample nourishment and hydration is the Avène Hydrance Aqua-Gel that’s formulated to leave dry and dehydrated skin feeling smooth and soft. Made with French manufacturers and innovative Japanese methods, this moisturizer is created with Avène Thermal Spring Water and Cohederm Complex that seals in moisture for 24 hours. It also comprises pretocopheryl and dextran sulphate content to guard the skin against environmental aggressors.
Image: Courtesy Look Fantastic
The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream exemplifies refreshing hydration with its oil and fragrance-free formula that’s ideal for dry skin. Also suitable for extremely dry skin, it contains a distinctive Hyaluronic Gel Matrix that gets sealed in the skin to continuously keep hydrating it whenever needed throughout the day. It leaves the skin feeling soft, supple and plump all day long and can also be used by people with sensitive skin.
Image: Courtesy Neutrogena
This is a three-in-one moisturizing cream that works as a makeup remover, moisturizer and primer. Its enriching formula consists of fatty acids and vitamins that help in minimising irritation (especially post shaving). The water content and nutrients balance the skin and promote cell renewal while lending a satin-like feel that feels comfortable and soft.
Image: Courtesy Look Fantastic
The Essential Hydration Cream by Alpha-H is an aromatic soothing cream that’s curated with a potent mix of bio-active sea minerals, essential oils and fatty acids. Nourishing and revitalising dehydrated and parched skin, its non-glycolic formula also has various healing and soothing ingredients to treat redness, skin sensitivities and inflammation. Some of the key components include arnica, cypress, malt, Solomon’s seal, vitamin E, primrose oil, jojoba oil, rose geranium, red algae extract and other minerals.
Image: Courtesy Sephora
Minimising fine lines, boosting radiance and fighting environmental stressors is this day cream that’s one of the best moisturizers for dry skin. While the encapsulated Teasel extract delivers a revitalising and anti-ageing action, Myrothamnus extract smoothes and tones the skin and broad spectrum SPF 20 protects it from UV rays. It has an instant illuminating effect on the skin that lends an enhanced complexion.
Image: Selfridges
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: No matter what your skin type is, moisturising is an essential and unskippable part of a skin care routine, especially for dry and extremely dry skin.
Answer: Yes, coconut oil is great for dry skin as it is an emollient that’s known to have moisturising properties. Additionally, it also helps in repairing the damaged skin barrier while promoting healing owing to its antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties.
Answer: It is recommended to moisturise your skin twice every day. Use it post cleansing during your morning and night time skin care routines.
Answer: Some of the best natural moisturisers for dry skin include coconut oil, aloe vera, honey, almond oil, sunflower seed oil and avocado oil.