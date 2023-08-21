These are the best beauty moments of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

There are only a few K-pop groups that are as amazing and buzzworthy as BLACKPINK. The sensational girls have taken over the world with their music, and it all began with their highly-anticipated debut in 2016.

With groovy tracks like ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘How You Like That’, they set a new standard for South Korean music. The quartet is known for their addictive verses, power-packed choreography and amazing visuals. Not just that, each individual is known to set trends and turn heads like it’s what they were born to do!

Let’s look at BLACKPINK’s Jisoo for instance. The star is known to deliver some of the best beauty moments on stage, on red carpets, and in her musical performances. Ahead, we decode Jisoo’s best beauty looks with tips and product recommendations.

Best beauty moments of Blackpink’s Jisoo

The easiest way to cohesively pull your look together is to ensure your eye makeup matches your ensemble. And Jisoo shows us how to cop this look effortlessly. The singer went for a wash of shimmery purple eyeshadow with sharp winged eyeliner and mascara with an ombre lip in a pink-ish nude tone. If you are looking to recreate this look, we suggest using Huda Beauty’s Lovefest Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette with a soft blending brush for colourful lids.

Jisoo is truly a poster girl and it doesn’t come as a surprise that she loves to elevate her look with rhinestones. Also, this is the perfect time to flaunt rhinestones around your eyes, thanks to the Y2K trend that has led these shimmery babies to make a roaring comeback.

We love how the Blackpink singer took the edgy route and went to sport them on the inner corner of her eyes and the bridge of her nose.

For the minimalist beauty lovers who want to dip their toes in the face gems trend… We recommend taking the route where Jisoo sports smokey lids and rhinestones embellished in the corner of her eyes. It is not overpowering and still makes a statement. This is your cue to give this trend a shot by using Colourpop’s mixed face jewels to cop this glimmering eye look.

One of K-Beauty’s biggest beauty trends includes rosy monochromatic make-up, and this look of Jisoo’s certainly had to be one of the best beauty moments. What truly stands out here, is that it is not only easy to cop but works for all complexions too. All you need is a solid lip and cheek tint to do the job for you. Below we have three foolproof options for you to check out.

Another favourite has to be how the singer aces mismatched nails. The thing about this trend is that there are no rules and you can let your imagination do all the talking. Thinking of checkered digits with cute little flowers on them? Go ahead! Or go the Jisoo way and add a hint of shimmer to your pink finger.

Make-up trends come and go but a bold, red lipstick stays forever. And we love how Jisoo sports a matte red lip colour with an equally bright manicure for one of the beauty campaigns for Dior Beauty. If your heart is set on the exact shade that Jisoo is wearing, check out the 999 Forever Rouge Dior Liquid Matte Lipstick.

The usual norm to apply a bronzy, shimmery eyeshadow is to apply it all over your lids. Why not experiment a little by placing it in the inner corner of your eyes like Blackpink’s Jisoo? The shimmery shade is diffused with a deep brown eyeshadow to add dimension to the eyes and make it look brighter and bigger.

Last but not least, bookmark this make-up look for your next date night and thank us later! Here, Jisoo is seen sporting bold winged eyeliner with a hint of glitter in her eyes. But that’s not it, she packs a punch with a muted pink lip gloss which is not overpowering and sits well with her make-up look.

Trust Blackpink’s Jisoo to give you your best beauty moments with little to no effort!

(Main and feature image: Jisoo/ Instagram)

his story first appeared on Prestige Online Hong Kong.