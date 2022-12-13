All you need to know about the dermatologist-recommended alternative for Retinol- Bakuchiol

Taking the trend of atypical ingredients in the stream of skincare even further. Let us throw some light on this dermatologist-recommended wonder ingredient intending to replace retinol in your skincare shelves a.k.a Bakuchiol.

The beauty bracket is no stranger to welcoming out-of-the-ordinary products in our skincare regimes. And having said that if you think that you’re a ‘know it all’ when it comes to skincare, well then I hate to break it to you that the horizons of this domain go far beyond your imagination. Retinol sure is one ingredient heard of and seen a lot in the skincare scene, but it’s time to roll the carpet for a wonder ingredient as a new alternative for the same- Bakuchiol. Let us skip the dilemma of how to pronounce this one, and jump right into the buzz this ingredient has been causing in the stream of skincare. With healing at its core, this collagen-boosting element might not be the same as retinol, but it mimics the functions of the same quite efficiently. Bakuchiol for skin is a plant extract derived out of seeds of Psoralea Corylifolia and is known to be a great companion in reducing acne, and fine lines, healing sensitive skin, and regenerating cells. Furthermore, in order to gain a deeper insight into Bakuchiol and its significance in the domain of skincare, Dr. Meghna Gupta, Dermatologist, and founder at Delhi Skin Centre shares a few facts for the same.

Dr. Meghna Gupta, Dermatologist on Bakuchiol for skin!

“Bakuchiol is a vegan skincare ingredient found in the leaves and seeds of the Babchi plant and is a powerful antioxidant alternative to retinol. It also has its roots in Chinese and Indian medicine. Bakuchiol for skin is safe, gentle yet effective, and has similar properties to retinol, giving us smoother, brighter skin without irritation and redness. It helps to improve the turnover of skin cells and stimulates collagen synthesis for radiant skin, reducing fine lines and providing protection from free radical damage. While it brings about anti-aging benefits, it also has anti-inflammatory properties. It calms the skin, refines skin texture helps restore firmness, and can be a good option for people with sensitive skin. This active can be used morning and at night as well. However, sunscreen application is very important.”

