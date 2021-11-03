Beauty Sweep: Hermès, Fresh Beauty and all the new launches you should know about this week

Fresh Beauty Crème Ancienne White Truffle overnight mask (HK$3,380)

It’s not just menus that spotlight this coveted “White Diamond” during cooler months, but, apparently, your skincare too. Fresh Beauty releases a brand new overnight mask into its premium Crème Ancienne line, infused with the treasured tartufo bianco, the white truffle, sourced from Alba.

Smooth on a thin layer just as you sleep and awaken with beautifully illuminated skin in just one evening. While white truffle is tasty over a bed of freshly made pasta, it’s also a lovely treat for the skin, charged with potent bioactives that works hard to fade fine lines, improve elasticity and support skin density.

