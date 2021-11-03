Beauty Sweep: Hermès, Fresh Beauty and all the new launches you should know about this week

Because it doesn’t matter whether bathroom cabinets are overflowing and shower caddies are stuffed full to the brim after clever Tetris-ing, there is always room for more pretty carafes of creams, serums and fragrances. For emergency purposes! You never know when you’ll need an iridescent shimmer or a vibrant shade of lipstick that, actually, will look very apropos with something you’ve just added to cart. Beauty Sweep is a weekly roundup of the best new products you don’t want to miss.
Fresh Beauty Crème Ancienne White Truffle overnight mask (HK$3,380)
It’s not just menus that spotlight this coveted “White Diamond” during cooler months, but, apparently, your skincare too. Fresh Beauty releases a brand new overnight mask into its premium Crème Ancienne line, infused with the treasured tartufo bianco, the white truffle, sourced from Alba.
Smooth on a thin layer just as you sleep and awaken with beautifully illuminated skin in just one evening. While white truffle is tasty over a bed of freshly made pasta, it’s also a lovely treat for the skin, charged with potent bioactives that works hard to fade fine lines, improve elasticity and support skin density.
Byredo Metal Boots in the Snow eyeshadow palette (HK$620)
The latest addition to Byredo’s Eyeshadow 5 Colours, “Metal Boots in the Snow” is a quintet of soft, shimmery shades that allude to this wintry scene; a trek through fresh, pristine powder in heaviest, chunkiest boots.
A cool-toned, creamy roster that point toward brushing and blending the perfect smokey eye, the palette, housed in the brand’s signature metallic “rain drop” pan, is set with two iridescent silvers, Frimas and Verglas, a matte blue-grey, Boucle, golden deep khaki, Strap, and a rich earthy green in Ground Frost.
Frank Body Marshmallow Body Scrub (HK$160)
It looks and feels like Marshmallow Fluff, the kind that you’d furiously spread over crispy toast. But it’s not. This seemingly similar product is the new Marshmallow Body Scrub from Frank Body’s holiday range; a smooth, velvety soft and so-very-creamy body buff you can now cocoon yourself within.
While it’s not the same grainy granules of the typical skin-smoothing scrubs from the brand’s magical range of body-care, this limited-edition one is better. It’s made with nourishing shea butter, sweet-smelling marshmallow root extract and tiny, tiny speckles of quartz that gently exfoliate breakouts, scars and stretch marks on the skin. Silky smooth, just in time for the New Years –– we promise!
Hermès Poudre d’Orfèvre (HK$790)
The Hermes Poudre d’Orfèvre is the most luxurious face illuminating powder you’ll ever lay your eyes upon –– just look at it again! A picture-perfect product for the picture-perfect glow, it swipes on with a stunning barely-there golden shimmer, visible only when the winter light hits just right. Or as Hermes describes, saved especially for the “Fêtes en Hermès festive celebrations.”
Flip open the sleek lacquered case designed by Pierre Hardy for a beautifully etched Hermès signature delicately pressed into the gleaming mother-of-pearl powder. It’s smooth and very fine, and should be saved only for a special occasion. Or, an exquisite beauty-box keepsake.
Oui The People Resurfacing Cheat Sheet Body Serum (HK$296)
So you’re currently searching for the Next Best Thing that’ll hopefully, impart that coveted natural glow from the moment you awaken. Maybe even one as bright as the star atop the Christmas tree in time for the holidays. Oui The People have just the solution: Cheat Sheet.
It’s a lightweight, overnight shortcut to silky, smooth skin. The serum works to resurface the skin with Glycolic acid and unclog pores, while hydrate and brighten through a concoction of lactic acid, lemon peel oil and Atlantic sea kelp. It can be used allover the body, even sensitive spots like your bikini line and underarms. A bonus treat for any routine.
Header image courtesy of Frank Body