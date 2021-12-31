Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite finds this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
These are the best beauty products we tried this month…
I don’t have terrible skin. In fact, I have very good skin, but I don’t like talking about it. It’s all genetic! MZ Skin’s Glow Boost Ampoules (which, I received from an in-office Christmas raffle; thanks Steph!), though, has shown me my skin can be better. In the box are 10 glass vials of Vitamin C, Lactic Acid, Glycolic Acid, a Meso-Cocktail® and Ascorbic Acid that are said to “hydrate, smoothen and boost luminosity”. And I kid you not: I noticed results after two vials. My skin felt like — not baby’s bottom; terrible turn of phrase — the richest cut of suede. A texture yet to be discovered. What a cloud feels like in daydreams. I’m not pregnant (fingers crossed) but I assume this is what I’d look like if I had a Pregnancy Glow. I will pay My Own Money for this. — Joey Wong, Editor
Look, December is not just all glam, sparkles and turkey. It’s for winding down, too. This year, I’ve pulled back from end-of-year rituals for more relaxing endeavours as a pre-emptive intention for 2022. Hopefully. I’ve respected the full shower routine, which goes beyond the body-wash and shampoo ritual for bath salts, face masks and body scrubs, much like this one from Rituals. Part of the Sakura collection, this is a sweet, cherry blossom-scented sugar scrub formulated with nourishing oils and rice milk which soften the skin as you buff away the grime. This may sound like a lot of work during one’s precious bath time but it’s actually quite meditative — soft circular motions that gently massage the skin. And with candles and an Aromatherapy Associates atomiser nearby, it’s a quiet hour at your very own spa. Do Not Disturb for the next hour, please. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor
Another from my December-dedicated Full Shower Routine is this body melt from Crabtree & Evelyn. The first thing you need to know is that this is not just a cream, it’s a velvet body melt. Which means an extremely silky smooth texture that slathers on like a rich, thick paste of Chilean rosehip seed oil and murumuru butter but softens in a lightweight oil that soaks into the skin. It’s lightly scented with rose and vetiver undertones that makes the whole post-shower moisturising experience so much more luxurious. It’s entirely different from your mundane body cream so don’t compare — this is better. And in a month dedicated to indulgence, we love a bit of excess in small everyday habits. — LS
Everything about green tea sparks joy for me. I’ll drink it, I’ll infuse it in my baking, I’ll even put the leaves on my face to calm down redness. Yes, that’s a thing people do — try it! Or not, because Amorepacific is here with a more professional alternative: A skincare line infused with the brand’s patented green tea species cultivated from Dolsongi Tea Garden — the oldest green tea garden on Jeju island. The toner, in particular, is a work of art. Unlike its traditional, watery counterparts, this toner has a texture more comparable to a serum; thicker, with a bit more oomph. A delightful first step to layer on during this harsh, dry winter. — Sandra Kwong, Features Editor
I wear this completely matte Chanel quadra eyeshadow palette almost every day. With a sleek black packaging, it looks like a perfect combination of elegance and simplicity at first glance, just like a little black dress for every lady’s makeup collection.
I think the choice of shades in each palette is definitely well-chosen. A light beige, soft taupe, mid-tone brown and deep brown, these four colours blend and match in harmony and are really silky smooth to the touch.
It is also the only eyeshadow I have repurchased. I like neutral colours that are not too warm or cool and don’t like wearing glittering shadows that make my eyes look swollen. So this all-matte shadows, from the pigmentation to its soft texture is just right which not only allows me to build up layers for a more intense look, but maintain all day even without a primer. I highly recommend it for beginners or someone who likes neutral toned browns. The very soft smokey eye look must suit everybody on most occasions. — Jingchuan Zhang, Editorial Intern
In a bid to try and do my part to save the world, I’ve been actively trying to reduce my use of single-use plastics. Transitioning to bar soap was a thing we started recently that only became a viable option because the humidity in the city has finally met its death — no one wants goopy, melting bars around their tub! TruNomad is a natural skincare brand from Kazakhstan, a concept built around a key ingredient: Mare’s milk. Rich with antimicrobial properties and fatty acids, this bar lathers up so well in the shower and is incredibly soothing for my dry, dry skin. My partner, jealous, has taken to using it too, so we’ve finished our bar in only two weeks! No! Keep it secret. Keep it safe. And pair it with their delightful body cream, too. — SK