Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite finds this month

I wear this completely matte Chanel quadra eyeshadow palette almost every day. With a sleek black packaging, it looks like a perfect combination of elegance and simplicity at first glance, just like a little black dress for every lady’s makeup collection.

I think the choice of shades in each palette is definitely well-chosen. A light beige, soft taupe, mid-tone brown and deep brown, these four colours blend and match in harmony and are really silky smooth to the touch.

It is also the only eyeshadow I have repurchased. I like neutral colours that are not too warm or cool and don’t like wearing glittering shadows that make my eyes look swollen. So this all-matte shadows, from the pigmentation to its soft texture is just right which not only allows me to build up layers for a more intense look, but maintain all day even without a primer. I highly recommend it for beginners or someone who likes neutral toned browns. The very soft smokey eye look must suit everybody on most occasions. — Jingchuan Zhang, Editorial Intern