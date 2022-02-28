Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite finds this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
These are the best beauty products we tried this month…
If, like me, your love language veers towards “Words of Affirmation”, then most days, you need a little pat on the back. A gracious “Well done!” thrown your way. And why can’t your daily WoA come from an AirPods-sized case filled with star-shaped — yes, exactly like those you’d get in grade school for Doing A Good Job — stickers, that, also, miraculously act as pimple suckers?
Starface’s Hydro-Stars are an obvious upgrade to those those skin-toned, circular hydrocolloid pimple stickers you, probably, already use. They’re effective in all the same ways: reducing inflammation, shielding from bacteria and serving as a gentle reminder not to pick — but just so much more joyful to wear. I’m not saying I’m now looking forward to my next breakout, but… kind of? They’re cute as hell. — Joey Wong, Editor
As with most things, there is always the instance of doing too much. Something that definitely happens with skincare — have you tallied how many “In Use” bottles of something are currently in your bathroom? I have about 13. But that’s not the point. Within the lot, you, currently living with tricky Hong Kong weathers, probably own a few moisturisers fit for days too dry, too humid and in-between. But what you really only need is mtm labo’s custom-blended hydro lite moisturiser, one that knows how to get it just right.
That’s because it’s a formula measured exactly to your skin’s needs through a one-on-one consultation with mtm labo’s team of skin care experts. Then, an extremely lightweight, gel-based texture that seeps instantly into the skin to repair and moisturise. It’s anti-oxidant-rich and blended with a series of fission yeast extract, hyaluronan, marine collagen and nano Vitamin C, and while I can’t tell you the exact skin-benefiting properties each ingredient does, what I can say is that it leaves your skin feeling plump and silky smooth — humid climes or not. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor
I didn’t want to jump the gun with this one but I’ve really been enjoying the AHA BHA Refreshing Solution from PURITO. I use it three nights a week but I’ve found myself reaching for it in the days in-between if I see a little congestion, some troubling texture on my skin or just if I’m having a good old breakout.
This chemical exfoliant is actually quite comparable to the Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (HK$410): it has that same slick, oil-like quality (without that viscosity to it) and even a similar scent (not added fragrance, just what chemical exfoliants naturally smell like, I guess) but it’s not as potent in terms of smell and feel when applying to the skin.
It’s also not just a BHA, it’s a clever and refreshing concoction of glycolic acid (AHA), citric acid (AHA) and salicylic acid (BHA) that all work to break down dead skin, unclog pores and improve texture. It’s gentle, lightweight and formulated nicely with skin soothers. I always feel like my face looks a little smoother, brighter and plumper the next morning; a win in my books. — Sakina Abidi, Editorial Assistant
One week a year warrants puffer coats and over-the-top use of beanies here in Hong Kong, but that short window of horrible weather also plays havoc on my skin. On top of religiously using a good moisturiser, I’ve been glued to Drunk Elephant’s Lippe Balm. Trust me when I say that 3.7g is not nearly enough. I’ve quickly hit the bottom of the tube and already repurchased another to see me through the last of winter. Not a huge fan of flavoured lip balms, this one is neutral and long-lasting — if I apply before bed, I often wake up with it still on my lips. It can also be used on any particularly dry areas of the face, which is an added bonus. — Lexi Davey, Managing Editor
First of all, please don’t make the mistake I did with the packaging. I nearly gave up on the product because I’d squeeze and squeeze the tube and nearly nothing would appear on its little cushion tip applicator. That was my fault; it has this small locking mechanism (a simple twist-turn) to avoid mess inside the cap. So, now on to the actual product. This gorgeous liquid highlight is a peach-tinged high-blusher hybrid that delivers a beautiful warm sheen to the face. It’s sheer, buildable on itself and has a nice pearlescent finish that isn’t too shiny or glittery. And it’s so luxe. Love this. — SA