Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite finds this month

As with most things, there is always the instance of doing too much. Something that definitely happens with skincare — have you tallied how many “In Use” bottles of something are currently in your bathroom? I have about 13. But that’s not the point. Within the lot, you, currently living with tricky Hong Kong weathers, probably own a few moisturisers fit for days too dry, too humid and in-between. But what you really only need is mtm labo’s custom-blended hydro lite moisturiser, one that knows how to get it just right.

That’s because it’s a formula measured exactly to your skin’s needs through a one-on-one consultation with mtm labo’s team of skin care experts. Then, an extremely lightweight, gel-based texture that seeps instantly into the skin to repair and moisturise. It’s anti-oxidant-rich and blended with a series of fission yeast extract, hyaluronan, marine collagen and nano Vitamin C, and while I can’t tell you the exact skin-benefiting properties each ingredient does, what I can say is that it leaves your skin feeling plump and silky smooth — humid climes or not. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor