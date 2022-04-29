Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite products this month

I’m a bit of a magpie when it comes to skincare and make-up, which, typically, means many, many unfinished half-tubes of potions and lotions left unused and forgotten in light of newer, fresh-out-of-the-packaging wares. Sorry! It’s a vice. NUDESTIX’s Nudefix Cream Concealer, though? I’ve revisited it three times now and, cue drumroll — I think it’s the one.

It’s not drying, doesn’t settle into fine lines, doesn’t do that weird flaky, patchy thing some concealers do when being blended out. The consistency of Nudefix is just right — not too light and skin tint-y; not too thick as to approach Tarte’s Shape Tape territory. I dot it where I need it (under the eyes, by the creases of my nose), leave it to air out while I address the rest of my face, then return to blend. Easy.

Though, beware: popular shades get sold out constantly at the Sephora brick-and-mortars, so try to get it online if you can. — Joey Wong, Editor