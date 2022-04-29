Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite products this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
The best beauty products we loved this April:
I’m a bit of a magpie when it comes to skincare and make-up, which, typically, means many, many unfinished half-tubes of potions and lotions left unused and forgotten in light of newer, fresh-out-of-the-packaging wares. Sorry! It’s a vice. NUDESTIX’s Nudefix Cream Concealer, though? I’ve revisited it three times now and, cue drumroll — I think it’s the one.
It’s not drying, doesn’t settle into fine lines, doesn’t do that weird flaky, patchy thing some concealers do when being blended out. The consistency of Nudefix is just right — not too light and skin tint-y; not too thick as to approach Tarte’s Shape Tape territory. I dot it where I need it (under the eyes, by the creases of my nose), leave it to air out while I address the rest of my face, then return to blend. Easy.
Though, beware: popular shades get sold out constantly at the Sephora brick-and-mortars, so try to get it online if you can. — Joey Wong, Editor
I’m a big, big fan of multi-use product — unless it’s soap that alleges it can be used as shampoo and body wash; gross — because having range is important. Olio E Osso’s Lip and Cheek Balm is something I’ve recently unearthed in my mess of a vanity — and what a rediscovery.
The square footage of the surface of a lip balm is something I have opinions about. Lip balms need to be thick! Thicc! It needs to cover both lips all at once and make the process of applying lip balm a One Swipe And Go thing. Olio E Osso’s hero product makes that a reality and, going above and beyond, the oblong, ovoid shape of the balm also makes for the perfect blusher application with a gossamer deposit of pigment that’ll just add a light, “I just did a brisk jog” flush to your face.
If you’re not a fan of the No.2 French Melon shade I love, there are so many others that might just hold your fancy. — JW
Feeling that wave of sluggish heat the moment you step out of your apartment building? Yep, that’s Hong Kong’s summer humidity for you. Its unwelcome arrival in April also indicates a time for some habitual changes. In skincare: goodbye rich and heavy formulas; hello, condensed three-step practice.
Refine your regime as you like, but there are some you must not sacrifice: sunscreen and moisturiser. For the latter, you’d want something light and quick-absorbing, something that sinks in where it needs to be before you’re met face-to-face with 29-degree climes. Farmacy’s Daily Greens is one such wonder. It’s a lightweight, jelly-like texture that smells almost minty as you smooth it around (a refreshing plus), formulated with moringa, papaya and hyaluronic acid that plumps, soothes, moisturises and hydrates, all while purifying the skin. The good stuff. It’s also oil-free, which means the sticky, sweaty build-up from a full day out? Daily Greens will work double-time to flush the grime out.
It’s currently sold out at Sephora (see!), but check back for restocks. Trust me, you’ll want to know. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor
Desperation sometimes makes you do surprising things. And desperate I was this April, as my acne once again flared up (for real, I haven’t had acne this bad since I was in high school – what gives?) and turned me into an anti-social creature. While I stayed holed up in my cave to protect the eyes of my peers from my cystic red zits (for the greater good, y’know), I turned to a toner I frequently used a year ago when my skin was clear: Dear, Klairs’ Supple Preparation Facial Toner.
An influencer favourite, this lightweight, hydrating toner uses hyaluronic acid to deliver high levels of moisture to the skin, helps maintain the skin’s natural pH and supposedly soothes irritation. It’s formulated with a base of botanical extracts and has a natural scent that reminds me of a mix of lavender, lemon and ylang ylang. And of course, like all Dear, Klairs products, it’s free from alcohol, parabens, colourants and artificial fragrances. Oh, and free from animal testing, too, because we can’t have that now, can we?
The toner is no miracle worker, but it did leave my face feeling cleaner and refreshed after patting it on. And it hasn’t been breaking me out even more, which is a bonus. I’ll be keeping it in my daily routine for now and will report back when it’s emptied — hopefully my acne will be gone by then? Pretty please? — Charmaine Ng, Editor
Let me preface by getting it out there that I’m a Fresh first-timer. In my previous quarantine skincare frenzy, I had the pleasure of stumbling upon the greatest deal ever on their web store: free samples valued over HK$1,000 plus an extra 10% off Visa transactions (to which my dad calmly commented: “It’s a sales tactic”). There’s no way I could let that go.
I didn’t expect to love the Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask this much — it was one of those “Eh, why not” purchases, if anything. The key phrases that caught my eyes were “5-minute facial” and “tired skin”, which cater to my general laziness and nonexistent sleep schedule. Right off the bat, the mask smells refreshing and is creamy and plushy to the touch. Infused with a blend of kombu seaweed, red algae and lotus seed powder, the formula glides onto the skin smoothly without diminishing the sensation of exfoliating. When you wash it off after five minutes, it truly feels like you’re packing on the dewiness and hydration.
For someone who’s always up at witching hour (watching the Depp v. Heard trial live), it’s not reasonable to expect signs of fatigue to go away like “Poof!”. But this mask has done so much for me at times I simply can’t stand my skin, it deserves MVP(roduct). — Michelle Chan, Editor