Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite products this month

I’m a creature of habit, so it only makes sense that I’ve been using the same cleanser since high school. This month, though, things got super busy and repurchasing my holy grail cleanser just slipped my mind. Faced with an empty bottle, I grabbed whatever sample I had in my drawer. That sample turned out to be QV’s Gentle Wash.

Tbh, I’d been meaning to give the QV brand a try for a while now, ever since similar drugstore brands like CeraVe and Cetaphil picked up steam on TikTok. Inexpensive and easily available at basically any major retailer in Hong Kong, including Watsons, Mannings and HKTVMall, I knew it would be a godsend if I ended up liking the cleanser. And like the cleanser I did.

First, QV’s Gentle Wash is made specifically for dry and sensitive skin, aka made specifically for me. Next, it helps maintain hydration, which is something my skin needs, even in Hong Kong’s ridiculously humid weather (my chin keeps peeling and it’s not a pretty sight). It’s also non-comedogenic so it won’t block pores, which makes it suitable for the unfortunate few with acne-prone skin (me, again).

With my previous holy grail cleanser, my face always felt squeaky clean but “tight” after use. With QV’s Gentle Wash, though, my skin simply feels soothed and comfortable after a quick rinse with water. I mean, this has got to be an improvement, right? Anyway, after some research, I deducted it’s because the cleanser contains 15% glycerin, a humectant that allows the skin to retain moisture easily. If you’re looking for a mild, effective and affordable daily cleanser for your face and even body, I can’t recommend QV’s Gentle Wash enough. — Charmaine Ng, Editor