Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite finds this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
The beauty products we loved this month:
Here’s the tricky thing about anti-ageing promises: you can’t track the results. I mean, if you have access to a lab and can form a sound scientific method complete with controls and hypotheses and whatever else I’m currently forgetting from high school biology, then, props to you. But ageing is such a gradual process that whatever effects you “see” on a daily basis must be placebo. Or just great lighting.
I’ve been using Clarins’ Double Serum for about six months now, and though I can’t say I’ve Benjamin-Buttoned into someone unrecognisable, the serum has been a crucial step in my twice-a-day routines. It’s made with turmeric and active plant extracts and comes bottled up within a two-in-one mechanism that separates water- and soluble ingredients until the moment of application. Imagine those olive oil-balsamic vinegar double-layered contraptions; same concept here.
The serum then comes out from a clever dispenser that lets you choose however much or however little you want to apply. But more importantly, the Double Serum really does make my skin feel shiny and hydrated, so much so I’ll sometimes forgo moisturiser because it feels unnecessary (and because I am lazy). As for the anti-ageing promises, I’ll get back to you in twenty years — but I’m hopeful. — Joey Wong, Editor
I received this candle as a gift (ILY, Lorria!) and can only imagine the incessant blathering I must have forced upon her to have inspired the purchase. But I stand by it. And I stand by my last OUAI review about how incredible the brand’s products smell. (I used “really, really good”, so you know I mean it.)
OUAI’s current line-up of candles — there are two: Melrose Place (this) and North Bondi — is pure fan service. Bottling up the cult-favourite scents the Jen Atkin-led brand’s range is known for, both are blended with a coconut- and soy-based wax and encased in a smooth-to-the-touch concrete vessel that looks so good on my console table.
Melrose Place has notes of rose, bergamot, lychee, cedarwood and white musk. It just smells really clean, really bright; like walking into a five-star hotel, or a mall with ritzy marble floors. Delicious. Go sniff it now. — JW
The modern comb as we know it dates back to 2,500 BC, and like men’s grooming habits — a little warm water here, a little cold water there, off we go — little has changed since. But maybe it should. At least, that’s how I felt when I tried a left-on-my-vanity Tangle Teezer in a rush out the door.
A “hair detangling brush”, there’s a good chance I may not even have been using it for its stated purpose. But it got the job done — quick, sharp and neat. It also felt good in the palm (cheers to ergonomic design) and left my hair feeling smooth and set where I wanted it.
Ever since, even when I wasn’t in a hurry, I’ve found myself using it again and again. I’ve even tossed my old comb and brush. Is this one hot neon pink? Yes. But don’t “worry”, fellas, it also comes in black. And depending on your hairstyle (they’ve got a lot of options), there’s probably a Tangle Teezer out there for you, too. — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief
It’s probably the over excessive hand-washing and sanitising I’ve submitted my poor hands to, but my fingertips have started to peel with very mysterious dry patches like a mid-season shed. And because at-home routines were sorely in need of excitement, I broke out the most luxurious, most decadent hand cream I would probably ever own in my life: Hermès’ Les Mains Hermès.
Launched as part of brand new line of hand and nail care essentials — including creme polishes like the iconic Hermès shade of Orange Boîte — this soothing, balm-like formula is said to “repair and protect” by nourishing the hands in a soft and creamy blend of white mulberry extract, hyaluronic acid and passiflora oil. It does a very good job in moisturising (dry patches almost all gone) and does an even better job by hydrating the nails, too (goodbye forever, hangnail). It’s also lightly scented with the soft perfume of sandalwood, rose water and patchouli, a fragrance especially blended by Hermès’ director of olfactory creation, Christine Nagel.
If you find your lucky self with extra cash this month, I’d say go for it. Why not? It’s Hermès, which also means an investment, right? — Lorria Sahmet, Editor
I hate to admit it, but I’m actually very lazy when it comes to skincare. Case in point: this box of G:H8 Super Hyalon Mask by Korean brand VT sat lonely in my drawers for one whole year before I decided to give it a try this month. My face has been breaking out lately and I was desperate to tame the flare-ups, or at least, to help soothe the blotchy redness. While the G:H8 Super Hyalon Mask did not solve my acne woes (and I didn’t expect it to, being a moisturising mask), it did leave my skin feeling light and refreshed. It’s super convenient too, since I can just leave it on for 15 minutes and go about my day as usual. I’ve since gone through the whole box and am now looking to repurchase! — Charmaine Ng, Editor
Dr. Barbara Sturm recently added The Better B Niacinamide Serum to her ever growing skincare empire. This Niaciminide serum is basically a life-saver for me. Yes, this serum is on the pricier side, coming in at HK$1,270 but it is well worth every dollar. Blended with pure Vitamin B3 and Ectoin, these ingredients work to promote a glowier, more even-looking complexion and help reduce the appearance of congested, noticeable pores. After two weeks of incorporating the serum in my daily skincare routine, I have noticed that the size of my pores have visibly reduced and I am less oily throughout the day. — Austin Miao, Branded Content Manager