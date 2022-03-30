Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite finds this month

Here’s the tricky thing about anti-ageing promises: you can’t track the results. I mean, if you have access to a lab and can form a sound scientific method complete with controls and hypotheses and whatever else I’m currently forgetting from high school biology, then, props to you. But ageing is such a gradual process that whatever effects you “see” on a daily basis must be placebo. Or just great lighting.

I’ve been using Clarins’ Double Serum for about six months now, and though I can’t say I’ve Benjamin-Buttoned into someone unrecognisable, the serum has been a crucial step in my twice-a-day routines. It’s made with turmeric and active plant extracts and comes bottled up within a two-in-one mechanism that separates water- and soluble ingredients until the moment of application. Imagine those olive oil-balsamic vinegar double-layered contraptions; same concept here.

The serum then comes out from a clever dispenser that lets you choose however much or however little you want to apply. But more importantly, the Double Serum really does make my skin feel shiny and hydrated, so much so I’ll sometimes forgo moisturiser because it feels unnecessary (and because I am lazy). As for the anti-ageing promises, I’ll get back to you in twenty years — but I’m hopeful. — Joey Wong, Editor