Best in Beauty: Our 6 favourite finds this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
These are the best beauty products we tried this month…
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Gucci Beauty's Limited Edition Rouge à Lèvres Voile – 203 Mildred Rosewood
- Chantecaille's Bio Lifting Mask+
- r.e.m. beauty's midnight shadows lustrous liquid eyeshadow – fembot
- Gucci Beauty's Mémoire D’Une Odeur Eau De Parfum
- Beauty of Joseon's Radiance Cleansing Balm
- Mario Badescu's Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater Facial Spray
A red lip is a Special Occasion lip colour for me. I can smudge on a darker purple; a 90’s brown; even something orangey day-to-day, but red feels… particular. I need a reason for it. Which is why I gravitated towards the 203 Mildred Rosewood shade within Gucci’s Chinese New Year trio; the others — 25* Goldie Red and 520 Marina Scarlet — a little too occasion-wear for my everyday repertoire. 203 Mildred Rosewood shines as a perfect My Lips But Better shade; a mauve-adjacent, dusty pink-adjacent hue that feels so smooth and balmy on the lips. You don’t need a lipliner; don’t even need a mirror with this easy, semi-sheer tube. Just glide on and go.
Oh, and the porcelain-inspired lacquer case is so pretty — and limited edition. Start your collection! — Joey Wong, Editor
Chantecaille’s Bio Lifting Mask is highly raved about — and now, the raver includes me, as well. The mask itself is a cool-to-the-touch, lightweight, anti-ageing product that feels more like a moisturiser; the kind that doesn’t feel heavy or dense or, in my case, something I can’t wait to scrape off my skin as I wait for the recommended minutes to tick by.
The extra “+” at the end of this Bio Lifting Mask+ is there for a reason. It’s a slight reformulation from the original, with an amplified formula that includes plant stem cells, four different innovative peptides, tensing agents and moisture barrier enhancers. Also: the gleaming red jar is limited edition and supports the SUJÁN Tiger and Leopard Conservation. Win-win! — JW
I said I was going to commit to icy highlights (Y2K vibes yes?) and I meant it! I was gifted this lustrous liquid eyeshadow from Ariana Grande’s makeup line and I wasn’t sure what to expect. It’s a deceptive peach-pink in the tube, but applies almost clear, with this really beautiful iridescent blue flip to it. The liquid gel formula is a little messy, but it sticks right down to your face without any additional adhesive, leaving you with really pretty glittery lids that change colour under different light. And it’s vegan, cruelty-free and very (very) waterproof. I’m using it as a simple all-over, but I’m looking forward to using it as either a base or eyeshadow topper in the future. — Sakina Abidi, Editorial Assistant
I’m quite particular about my perfumes. I’d love to have a vanity adorned with pretty glass bottles and a scent to suit any occasion, but truth be told I have had the same two perfumes on regular rotation for years now. It’s rare that I find a scent to add to my repertoire, but Gucci’s Mémoire d’une Odeur has since joined ranks. Each spritz is earthy and woody with undertones of vanilla, and while not an every day ‘signature’ scent, I feel like I seriously have my life together when I wear this one. — Lexi Davey, Managing Editor
I’ve been using the Banila Co Clean It Zero as my makeup remover/first cleanse on and off for about seven years (!!) now — trialling a few cleansing oils and balms in between. All have been either: far too expensive for something I use every night; just not my ideal texture and feel; or the way I had to learn that I am, in fact, very sensitive to certain essential oils (looking at you Heimish All Clean Balm — why do you need six essential oils! Six!?).
But the Beauty of Joseon Radiance Cleansing Balm is my new perfect first cleanse, with a glorious lightweight balm texture that emulsifies beautifully and removes all my makeup, without leaving a film of product on my skin or my face feeling dry or tight. It’s an affordable no-frills oil cleanser, with a short ingredient list that is thankfully void of added fragrance or perfuming agents (unlike Banila Co Clean It Zero) and essential oils. And I love the packaging, that features both a pop-open lid and a twist-and-open, and the solid spatula it comes with that really helps you use only as much as you need. A little goes a long way! — SA
There’s nothing new about the Mario Badescu facial spray. In fact, to many, it’s probably found (or unfound) a spot in established skincare routines. But nonetheless, it deserves some recognition and I happen to be loving this a little extra during these dry winter months. Facial sprays are the kind of products that you don’t really know what it’s doing but you feel like something is going on — in a good way, of course. The aloe and rosewater blend is a soothing remedy for my sensitive skin that’s also prone to flare ups. It’s a quick hydration fix and the mild floral scent is a really good refresher whenever you need one during the day. I enjoy a spritz as I awaken and another before I head to bed. It’s great. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor