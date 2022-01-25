Here are the best Chinese New Year-edition skincare releases for the Year of the Tiger

Clarins

This exclusive limited-edition of Clarins’ bestselling Double Serum features the same potent formula in the same innovative bottle — with a stunning tiger illustration for the new lunar year. The serum combines 21 anti-ageing ingredients for regeneration, nutrition, hydration, oxygenation and protection. A set includes the Double Serum (Tiger Limited Edition), an Extra-Firming Neck & Décolleté Care treatment, and an Extra-Firming Treatment Essence.

Clarins’ Double Serum (Tiger Limited Edition) is available to purchase online.