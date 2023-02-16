Bookmark the best mineral sunscreens for that ultimate sun protection

While it might seem difficult, the world of sunscreens is rather easy to wade through. All you need is to be well-versed in the two different types of sunscreens — mineral and chemical. And, if you aren’t a beauty or skincare enthusiast but want to understand your sunscreens better, keep scrolling to know more.
A mineral sunscreen (also called a physical sunscreen), is formulated with either or both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide (filters known to shield our skin from sun rays and blue light). They work by creating a physical barrier on the skin and blocking all harmful rays from reaching the skin. Whereas, a chemical sunscreen often has ingredients like avobenzone, oxybenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, octinoxate or homosalate. Such sunscreens absorb the sun rays and convert them into heat, consequently releasing it through the skin.
What makes mineral sunscreens better than chemical ones?
Mineral sunscreens, which do not get absorbed into the skin, they make for a better choice for people with oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin. For instance, the Avène Very High Protection Mineral Fluid (Buy it for HKD 196 on Look Fantastic) is a great pick for people with sensitive skin. Similarly, The Inkey List SPF 30 Sunscreen (Buy it for HKD 145 on Look Fantastic) works well for acne-prone and oily skin. The key ingredients of such mineral sunscreens are mostly of natural origin and safer to use.
On the other hand, chemical sunscreens might further irritate sensitive and acne-prone skin owing to their ingredients. However, they make a better choice for people with dry skin. Ultimately, it all narrows down to which type of sunscreen you’re comfortable wearing and would actually use.
Know how to choose the best mineral sunscreen
The key to choosing the best sunscreen is to pick one according to your skin type. Be it the ingredients (other than zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) or the textures (creamy, gel or watery), consider all such factors. For instance, if you have oily skin, water or gel-based mineral sunscreens would work best for you. Whereas, if you have dry skin, opting for creamy formulas additionally enriched with hydrating ingredients should be your go-to since zinc oxide can further dry out your skin.
Here are some of the best mineral sunscreens for you to check out
- Indie Lee Mineral Sunscreen
- Ren Clean Skincare Clean Screen Mineral SPF
- Dr. Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense Sunscreen
- The Inkey List SPF 30 Sunscreen
- Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen
- Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Sunscreen
- Avène Very High Protection Mineral Fluid
- Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen
- Kate Somerville Daily Deflector Mineral Sunscreen
- Murad Exclusive Correct & Protect Serum
Formulated with 20 per cent uncoated Zinc Oxide to provide broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, the Indie Lee Mineral Sunscreen is perfect for those beach and outdoor activity days. Infused with squalane, aloe and shea butter, it deeply moisturises your skin to keep it feeling hydrated all day. It’s unscented and dries down quickly, making it safe for even kids.
A mattifying face sunscreen with SPF 30, this product by Ren Clean Sunscreen helps in preventing premature ageing caused by sun exposure. It has a mattifying finish and forms a physical barrier on the skin to reflect both sun’s rays and blue light. It is formulated with 22 per cent non-nano naturally-derived Zinc Oxide along with antioxidant passion fruit that enhances the skin’s natural defence system against free radicals. It also contains carob seed extract that hydrates and plumps the skin along with ceramides from Safflower Oil to help repair the skin barrier.
The Dr. Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense is a mineral sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 30 that protects against UVA/UVB light, photoageing, blue light and pollution. It has an oil-free, lightweight and non-greasy finish that blends effortlessly into the skin and can be easily layered under makeup. It is ideal for all skin types and is also fragrance-free.
With 100 per cent mineral filters, the Inkey List sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays with SPF 30. It comprises 22 per cent non-nano Zinc Oxide in its formulation. Blending seamlessly into the skin by way of quick absorption, this lightweight sunscreen is also enhanced with a non-cosmetic tint to avoid the white cast. It is non-comedogenic, has anti-irritating properties and is ideal for all skin types, including acne-prone skin.
A 100 per cent mineral sunscreen that’s ideal for all skin types, the Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen lends a matte, poreless finish while protecting the skin. It’s formulated in a super neutral tint and smoothens the skin’s look without any oil or shine. It has a broad-spectrum SPF 40 PA+++ which makes the product optimal and potent.
The Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Sunscreen by Colorescience is one of the best sunscreens that also make the re-application really easy. It is a powerful, all-mineral sunscreen that harnesses the qualities of EnviroScreen Technology that protects the skin in a single on-the-go application. It is a 100 per cent chemical-free sunscreen that’s easy to carry and re-apply throughout the day.
The Avène Mineral Fluid is ideal for both face and body and offers SPF 50 protection against both UVA and UVB rays. It is suitable for even sensitive skin types, and it leaves a natural, matte finish that feels on the skin. It is a photostable sunscreen that’s also infused with an antioxidant such as pre-tocopheryl that offers additional protection from environmental aggressors. The Avène thermal spring water in the formulation provides soothing comfort.
The Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen is a lightweight and intensely hydrating sunscreen lotion that provides powerful and invisible broad-spectrum SPF 30 sun protection. Its reef-safe formula blends into all skin tones quickly without any white cast and leaves a soft, dewy finish. Additionally, it also consists of water lily (to cool and calm the skin) and sugarcane-derived squalane, which helps in the seamless application and locking in the moisture.
The Kate Somerville Daily Deflector is a broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen that protects the skin from harmful UV rays and even blue light. Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, this sunscreen prevents premature ageing caused by the sun, while the ceramides and vitamin E leave the skin feeling hydrated. It is a fragrance-free formula that also helps reduce redness and fight free-radical damage and restore the skin’s protective barrier.
With broad-spectrum SPF 45, the Murad Protect and Correct Serum is a two-in-one formula that combines the benefits of sunscreen and brightening serum. While its application is sheer with a satin-smooth texture, it has an invisible finish that is non-greasy and without any white cast. Additionally, its UV light-reflecting carotenoid technology enhances the skin’s radiance while the beetroot extract provides hydration.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: No, mineral sunscreens do not penetrate into your skin like chemical sunscreens. Instead, they create a protective barrier-like layer on your skin to deflect the sun’s rays.
Answer: Owing to their ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, mineral sunscreens can leave a white cast on the skin as they do not get absorbed. However, formulations today are way more advanced, and you may find plenty of mineral sunscreen options that don’t leave any white cast. Alternatively, you can also use a tinted mineral sunscreen for a no-white cast look.
Answer: If you have dry or extra dry skin, a mineral sunscreen can further dry out your skin because of zinc oxide in its formulation.
Answer: The main ingredients that make up a mineral sunscreen’s composition are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. You would find either one of them or both of these components in a mineral sunscreen. The formulation may also contain hydrating and soothing elements that include hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, aloe vera and ceramides.