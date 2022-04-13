Beauty Sweep: Hermèsistible, Dior Addict re-release and other new launches

facebook
Beauty & Grooming
13 Apr 2022 11:30 AM

Joey Wong
Editor
Beauty & Grooming
It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim after some clever, much-needed Tetris-ing — there is always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new products you don’t want to miss.

And just like clockwork: spring. Before I cue up the Meryl Streep gif you’d expect, no, no florals. But there sure are a lot of very colourful, very zingy, very bright colours to salute the season. Now, most of these colours are bottled up in lip oils and liquid lipsticks and Dior Addict tubulars that will unfortunately smear across the inside of the mask we’re still bound by law and common decency to wear. But, according to a Google search, the common shelf-life of a lipstick is two years. So call these beauty purchases radical optimism for the coming months ahead. Fingers crossed!

New-in Beauty for April:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Hermès Beauty's Hermèsistible Perfumed Lip Oils

1 /8

Hermès Beauty's Hermèsistible Perfumed Lip Oils

For you if… your lips are in need of a tall glass of H2O. Or fresh-squeezed OJ. Or something equally fruity if you’re not down with citrus.

Launch date: 15 April

Hermès’ six-piece Hermèsistible range bottles up summer in tubes of oozy, juicy, deliciously plump lip oil that leave behind a sheen that’s as nourishing as it is brilliant. The six shades — Beige Sapotille, a soft, sweet beige with a hint of orange; Corail Bigarade, a bright, sunny coral; Rose Pitaya, a velvety pink; Rouge Amarelle, a fruity cherry; Rose Kola, an elegant rose; and Pourpre Camarine, a dark, berry purple — are scented alongside sandalwood and the fruit each is inspired from, so you can have a full fruit basket if you so desire.

 

Price
HK$460
Get it here from 15 April
Oribe's Hair Alchemy Collection

2 /8

Oribe's Hair Alchemy Collection

For you if… your tresses are feeling as fragile as your countenance

If the bright, lemony-yellow packaging isn’t delicious enough for space on your top-shelf, then the collection’s properties, which aim at fortifying damage-prone hair, should. Oribe’s Hair Alchemy Collection — which includes a Resilience Shampoo, a Resilience Conditioner and a Fortifying Treatment Serum — is engineered as a three-step regimen to prevent hair breakages. The range’s curative blend is made from ancient superfoods like chia seed, plant-based protein and bio-fermented bamboo leaf, all-together engineered with phyto-technology and a moisture-charged hyaluronic acid complex.

Hair Alchemy Resilience Shampoo
HK$400 / 250ml
Hair Alchemy Resilience Conditioner
HK$420 / 200ml
Hair Alchemy Fortifying Treatment Serum
HK$500 / 75ml
Get the collection here
Chantecaille's Spring 2022 Collection

3 /8

Chantecaille's Spring 2022 Collection

For you if… you’re in the market for some new make-up! Or if you also love giraffes.

Giraffe-heads (they must exist, right?), this one’s for you. Chantecaille’s Spring 2022 release consists of an eyeshadow quad and three glossy lipsticks — all printed with an image of a roaming giraffe — cast in fresh, neutral shades mirroring the sun-heated savannahs of Africa where giraffes call home. Each purchase from the collection gives back to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the only non-profit dedicated exclusively to giraffes in all of Africa.

Giraffe Eye Quartet
HK$690
Lip Chic
HK$440
Get the Giraffe Eye Quartet here
Get the Lip Chic here
Gucci's Rouge À Lèvres Liquide Mat Lipstick

4 /8

Gucci's Rouge À Lèvres Liquide Mat Lipstick

For you if… you want no trace of your smooches

Here in Hong Kong, we’re sitting, sweating and sweltering for most months of the year, which means your makeup is most probably melting off your face as we speak. Gucci’s brand-new Rouge À Lèvres Liquide Mat Lipstick — released in nine shades that capture the striking palette of a summer sunset — is made in a cream-to-powder, transfer-proof formula, which means it Does Not Move. Not until you want it to. Despite its longevity, the highly-pigmented liquid matte lipstick (which often translates to “so dry” and “caked-on” with lesser formulas) luxuriates in a concoction of Black Rose oil, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E — which means it’s long-lasting and comfortable to wear. See? We can have nice things.

Price
HK$318
Get it here
Gucci's Stylo Définition L’Obscur Ink Liner

5 /8

Gucci's Stylo Définition L’Obscur Ink Liner

For you if… you prefer a felt-tip for your eyelining business

At this point, you do have an eyeliner preference, right? Right. You might have succumbed to the calling of the gel liner that comes in a tiny, tiny pot that feels like a good idea, but you then realise it’s another brush to clean. Or you might just be a maestro that can use all brush tips, no problem. But for those of us that need a little extra motor assistance, Gucci’s new Ink Liner comes equipped with a felt-tip so you can put all those years of whiteboard-writing into practice. Easy! It also promises a waterproof satin finish of up to 18 hours, but don’t get lazy — wash off your makeup before you get your zzz’s.

Price
HK$335
Get it here
Byredo's De Los Santos Eau de Parfum

6 /8

Byredo's De Los Santos Eau de Parfum

For you if… you love musky scents that celebrate life itself

Ben Gorham’s library of scents read like pages from a diary, no — a memoir. De Los Santos is set in a chapter following loss; following utterly unknowable grief. The after, here, means remembering; not moving on, not moving forward. At least not yet. A homage to the traditions of Día de los Muertos and All Saints’ Day alongside Gorham’s own memories, the scent follows an aromatic cloud of musk, then pierced by sage, by incense, and grounded by iris root and mirabelle.

And, as per brand code, De Los Santos comes in Byredo’s stunning cylindrical coffret.

Price
HK$2,020 / 100ml
Get it here
Dior Addict Lipstick Relaunch

7 /8

Dior Addict Lipstick Relaunch

For you if… you were already a fan of the OG Dior Addict

Dior Addict lipsticks were originally released close to two decades ago, first to entice a younger generation of customers with it’s “rebellious” upside-down feature; now, it’s a staple of the Maison’s beauty oeuvre. Today, Dior Addict has been re-released with a 90% natural-origin ingredients-derived formula, in 35 shades that include both OGs and brand-news.

Launched in a campaign fronted by Blackpink’s Jisoo, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sharon Alexie, the relaunched Dior Addict can be switched in and out of its refillable case. Metallic Silver on Monday, Indigo Denim the next and, the best for last, Dior’s signature motif topstitched over pink vinyl in Pink Cannage.

Dior Addict Lipstick
HK$350
Dior Addict Lipstick Refill
HK$280
Dior Addict Lipstick Case
HK$240
Get the Dior Addict Lipstick here
Get the Dior Addict Lipstick Refill here
Get the Dior Addict Lipstick Case here
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Party

8 /8

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Party

For you if… you love Pillow Talk!

Ask anyone even tangential in the beauty realm about Charlotte Tilbury and the words “Pillow Talk” will undoubtedly come up in conversation.

Not unlike an MCU takeover, Charlotte Tilbury has been slowly but surely expanding the Pillow Talk universe from a single, cult-favourite shade of lipliner and lipstick to, well, every product under the Tilbury sun. This new PT launch includes a glowy highlighter, an eyeshadow pencil, an eyeshadow palette and a mascara, so you can smear Pillow Talk on every square inch of your face.

Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter
HK$370
Colour Chameleon in "Pillow Talk"
HK$240
Luxury Palette in “Pillow Talk Dreams”
HK$440
Pillow Talk Push Up! Lashes in "Dream Pop"
HK$250
Get the collection here
Header and featured images courtesy of Gucci Beauty
Joey Wong
Editor
Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.
