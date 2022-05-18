Beauty Sweep: Glossier Lavender Balm Dotcom, TOM FORD matte lipsticks and other new launches

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim after some clever, much-needed Tetris-ing — there is always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new products launches you don’t want to miss this May 2022.

The “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” complex is not the most realistic working philosophy in the beauty industry, when new textures and ingredients and trends and TikTok propel forward a cycle that rewards the next and the new. Which brings us to the mass assault of updated formulas in May’s new beauty launches, including Giorgio Armani’s reformulated Power Fabric+ foundation, Clarins’ hero Lip Comfort Oil in brand-new packaging, Tower 28’s SOS Facial Spray’s sequel execution as a concentrated serum, among others. If you love something, try it again as a new thing! Or, just take these new launches as a sign to stock up on your old favourites.

New-in Beauty Launches for May 2022: