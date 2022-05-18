A little scared of retinol? There’s no need to be.

Fact: retinol is the most effective and most extensively studied skincare ingredient on the planet. Also fact: retinol is the scariest skincare ingredient, period, which brings us to this timely guide to the best retinols for beginners.

The skincare ingredient is the most commonly talked about member of the retinoid family. This happy clan of vitamin A derivatives go by different names according to their strengths, with retinol being the most popular one available over-the-counter. Touted to transform skin texture, diminish blemishes, improve cell turnover and stave away visible ageing, retinol is the pinnacle of skincare goodness, but people always approach with caution as when it gets ugly, it gets really ugly.

When used improperly, it can cause your skin to go the way of a chemical peel from hell, i.e. you begin to flake hardcore, and your skin gets extra, extra sensitive. This is a massive barrier to entry for retinol newbies, as this frightening prospect, next to the heavy amount of literature one has to parse to come to terms with what is best to use.

The answer, of course, is individual. While we’re here today to recommend the best retinols for beginners, it is important to know that beginners must always approach this inclusion as training for a marathon. You don’t run 42km overnight, you train your body to get there with low, slow doses.

Similarly for retinol, you want to start with small concentrations (0.25 or 0.5 percent) used two to three times a week, maximum, and only a pea-sized amount at a time. Your skin will show results after a couple of weeks to three months, so not seeing a dramatic change is not an excuse to heap on more product, but play the waiting game.

Also, do not forget to use SPF after as your skin becomes hypersensitive to sun exposure upon application. There is really little point to using retinol if you’re just going to let sunlight’s ageing prowess wreck your complexion once you’re out the door.

8 best retinols for beginners to get started with: