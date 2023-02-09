6 best sunscreens for acne-prone skin that won’t cause breakouts

People with sensitive skin know how difficult it is to choose skin care products. Additionally, if you are prone to skin allergies and breakouts, finding the right product with no chemicals can be quite a task to undertake. You need to be extra cautious while evaluating any product and depend on recommendations by dermatologists where they tell you about safe products to include in your skincare routine. This brings us to one of the most essential skincare products — sunscreen. The best sunscreen for acne-prone skin not only protects your skin from environmental aggressors such as sunlight, infrared radiation and air pollutants but also reduces signs of ageing like dark spots and fine lines.
So, to find the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin here is a short guide that will help you choose from trusted brands and help fight clammy, sweltering and cold months.
How to choose sunscreen for acne-prone skin?
Acne is caused by the accumulation of sebum and dead skin cells clogging your pores. Thus, the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin is created using ingredients that do not clog pores, irritate the skin or leave a white cast. So, the first thing to keep in mind while purchasing sunscreen is whether the product is non-comedogenic and oil-free.
Secondly, acne-prone skin is more susceptible to irritation or redness. So, the sunscreen should contain anti-inflammatory elements or cooling ingredients such as aloe vera, calendula, cucumber, green tea and turmeric as well. You can try the Bioderma Photoderm Sunscreen Face Cream SPF50+ (Buy it for HKD 154.50 on lookfantastic). This sunscreen defends your skin from harsh sun rays and does not leave a white cast. Pair it with a salicylic acid face wash to combat acne issues.
Along with the ingredients, you must also check the SPF level. An SPF of 30 or higher works best in terms of sun protection for all skin types. However, make sure that your sunscreen is lightweight and hydrating. While controlling sweat or excess sebum production, the formula should not make your skin dry.
Here are some of the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin
Purito Daily Go-To Sunscreen is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is perfect for daily use, as it is easily absorbed by the skin and won’t leave a white cast. It is formulated with natural ingredients such as centella asiatica extract and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and soothe the skin. This sunscreen is also free from parabens, artificial fragrances and mineral oil that can irritate acne-prone skin. With SPF 50+ PA++++, it provides maximum sun protection for your skin.
Here’s another non-comedogenic sunscreen solution from Bioderma that can help prevent acne flare-ups while protecting against damage caused by sun exposure. Created with Cellular Bioprotection technology, this sunscreen helps to protect and strengthen the skin’s natural defence mechanisms. It also contains Vitamin E and anti-oxidants to protect the skin from the harmful effects of free radicals. The cream is water-resistant and is suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone skin.
This sunscreen is perfect for those with oily and acne-prone skin, as it is formulated with mattifying ingredients to reduce shine and leave the skin with a matte finish. It also contains natural ingredients such as aloe vera and vitamin E to hydrate and nourish the skin. The sunscreen is free from parabens, synthetic fragrances, and mineral oil, making it suitable for everyone. With SPF 30, it provides good protection against sun damage.
Biossance is a winner when it comes to efficiency. Try out this lightweight sunscreen and watch your skin go back to its glowing, healthy self. It doesn’t leave a white cast, thanks to its lightweight formula, and intensely hydrates skin to keep it soft and supple. The solution is formulated with zinc oxide which strongly defends your skin against the harsh UVA and UVB rays of the sun.
Say hello to this high-protection sunscreen by Avène curated specially for sensitive and acne-prone skin. The brand leverages its powerful formula containing antioxidants that can protect your skin against harsh environmental aggressors and UV exposure. Created with the brand’s exclusive Avene Thermal Spring Water, this sunscreen keeps your skin hydrated and fresh and does not clog pores.
This sunscreen by Pai is ideal for skin prone to acne, blackheads and inflammation. It can be used by both men and women and is preferred for its soft finish. The product is non-greasy and its non-nano formula protects against the effects of UVA and UVB rays.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, you may pick one of the products listed above. These are thoughtfully created to treat acne-prone skin. However, you should consult a dermatologist before using any skin care product. You can do a spot testing to check if it suits your skin type as well.
Answer: Yes, extremely hot weather conditions increase sebum production, which can cause acne and other skin concerns. You must also be careful while choosing a sunscreen, as some solutions might block your pores, which can aggravate your skin condition. Go for oil-free, lightweight, preferably organic sunscreens that are non-comedogenic.
Answer: Not necessarily. However, if you’re using the wrong type of sunscreen, it might further damage your acne-prone skin by increasing sebum production and blocking pores.
Answer: As acne-prone skin is usually highly sensitive, it’s advisable to use sunscreen or lotion with SPF 30 or above. However, it shouldn’t exceed the range of 50.
Answer: Ideally, sunscreens alone aren’t enough to fade your acne scars. You can apply a vitamin C serum or moisturiser along with your sunscreen to help reduce the scars. It is also recommended that you consult a dermatologist for a verified prescription of solutions or drugs to treat your condition.