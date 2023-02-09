6 best sunscreens for acne-prone skin that won’t cause breakouts

People with sensitive skin know how difficult it is to choose skin care products. Additionally, if you are prone to skin allergies and breakouts, finding the right product with no chemicals can be quite a task to undertake. You need to be extra cautious while evaluating any product and depend on recommendations by dermatologists where they tell you about safe products to include in your skincare routine. This brings us to one of the most essential skincare products — sunscreen. The best sunscreen for acne-prone skin not only protects your skin from environmental aggressors such as sunlight, infrared radiation and air pollutants but also reduces signs of ageing like dark spots and fine lines.

So, to find the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin here is a short guide that will help you choose from trusted brands and help fight clammy, sweltering and cold months.

How to choose sunscreen for acne-prone skin?

Acne is caused by the accumulation of sebum and dead skin cells clogging your pores. Thus, the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin is created using ingredients that do not clog pores, irritate the skin or leave a white cast. So, the first thing to keep in mind while purchasing sunscreen is whether the product is non-comedogenic and oil-free.

Secondly, acne-prone skin is more susceptible to irritation or redness. So, the sunscreen should contain anti-inflammatory elements or cooling ingredients such as aloe vera, calendula, cucumber, green tea and turmeric as well. You can try the Bioderma Photoderm Sunscreen Face Cream SPF50+ (Buy it for HKD 154.50 on lookfantastic). This sunscreen defends your skin from harsh sun rays and does not leave a white cast. Pair it with a salicylic acid face wash to combat acne issues.

Along with the ingredients, you must also check the SPF level. An SPF of 30 or higher works best in terms of sun protection for all skin types. However, make sure that your sunscreen is lightweight and hydrating. While controlling sweat or excess sebum production, the formula should not make your skin dry.

Here are some of the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin

Main image: Courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Linda Prebreza/Pexels