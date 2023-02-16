Sunscreen for women: 7 of the best ones to prevent sun damage

Having fun in the sun without worrying about burning your skin is now possible with the best sunscreen for women. Regardless of seasons and how much time you spend outdoors, applying sunscreen is an unskippable step in our skin care and overall wellness routine. Practising head-to-toe sun protection techniques prevents skin-related issues occurring due to harsh UV rays in the long run. Some of them are sunburn, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles and even skin cancer.

How to choose the best sunscreen for women?

Applying sunscreen every day is a must and hence, it is crucial to choose the best one based on your skin type and concerns. Apart from that, there are several other factors to consider, the first one being SPF or Sun Protection Factor. SPF defines how much protection a product offers against UVB rays. It is best to choose a product that has at least SPF 30 to get sufficient sun protection. It is also best to pick a broad-spectrum SPF in order to prevent adverse effects of UVB radiations as well. You may also want to avoid products with SPF over 50 as they are believed to be ineffective while also being expensive.

Secondly, look out for the best skincare ingredients present in the products. It is best to pick a sunscreen that is infused with sun screening agents like titanium dioxide, zinc oxide and avobenzone. It is also best to avoid products with Vitamin A or retinyl palmitate as it is thought to aid in increasing the chances of developing skin tumours.

Lastly, choose a sunscreen formulation that suits your needs. There are three common types of sunscreen formulas — lotions or creams, sprays and sticks. Sunscreen creams and lotions are the most common ones that provide hydration while catering to other skin concerns as well. For eg, you can try the Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield (Buy it for HKD 130.50 on lookfantastic). It is a non-sticky formula that delivers excellent results.

On the other hand, sunscreen sprays are excellent to apply on the hard-to-reach areas of the body. Lastly, sunscreen sticks are convenient and easy to use especially if you are always on the go.

Here are some of the best sunscreens for women as per skin types

Main image: Courtesy Moose Photos/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Shiny Diamond/Pexels