Sunscreen for women: 7 of the best ones to prevent sun damage

Having fun in the sun without worrying about burning your skin is now possible with the best sunscreen for women. Regardless of seasons and how much time you spend outdoors, applying sunscreen is an unskippable step in our skin care and overall wellness routine. Practising head-to-toe sun protection techniques prevents skin-related issues occurring due to harsh UV rays in the long run. Some of them are sunburn, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles and even skin cancer.
How to choose the best sunscreen for women?
Applying sunscreen every day is a must and hence, it is crucial to choose the best one based on your skin type and concerns. Apart from that, there are several other factors to consider, the first one being SPF or Sun Protection Factor. SPF defines how much protection a product offers against UVB rays. It is best to choose a product that has at least SPF 30 to get sufficient sun protection. It is also best to pick a broad-spectrum SPF in order to prevent adverse effects of UVB radiations as well. You may also want to avoid products with SPF over 50 as they are believed to be ineffective while also being expensive.
Secondly, look out for the best skincare ingredients present in the products. It is best to pick a sunscreen that is infused with sun screening agents like titanium dioxide, zinc oxide and avobenzone. It is also best to avoid products with Vitamin A or retinyl palmitate as it is thought to aid in increasing the chances of developing skin tumours.
Lastly, choose a sunscreen formulation that suits your needs. There are three common types of sunscreen formulas — lotions or creams, sprays and sticks. Sunscreen creams and lotions are the most common ones that provide hydration while catering to other skin concerns as well. For eg, you can try the Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield (Buy it for HKD 130.50 on lookfantastic). It is a non-sticky formula that delivers excellent results.
On the other hand, sunscreen sprays are excellent to apply on the hard-to-reach areas of the body. Lastly, sunscreen sticks are convenient and easy to use especially if you are always on the go.
Here are some of the best sunscreens for women as per skin types
Main image: Courtesy Moose Photos/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy Shiny Diamond/Pexels
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Avène Very High Protection Anti-Ageing Tinted SPF50+ Sun Cream
- Shiseido Expert Sun Protector Face and Body Lotion SPF50+
- The INKEY List SPF30 Sunscreen
- Revolution Skincare SPF 50 Dewy Protect Sunscreen
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield
- Neostrata Clarify Sheer Hydration Sunscreen
- Bioderma Photoderm Anti-Pigmentation and Ti-Wrinkles Sunscreen
Say hello to this high-fluid SPF 50 solution by Avene that provides excellent broad-spectrum protection. The product is compatible with normal and sensitive skin. Its texture is quite light and does not leave any greasy residue on your skin. Additionally, it is water-resistant, which makes it perfect to wear at the beach or for an outdoor pool party.
Best for: Sensitive Skin
Image: Courtesy Amazon
The clear-finish composition of Shiseido’s sunscreen provides a daily defence that is unparalleled. It makes use of cutting-edge WetForce Technology. The more you exercise, move and perspire, the more effectively it works. With Synchro Shield, you get one of the strongest sun protection. When it senses heat, moisture or perspiration, the shielding barrier becomes even more powerful. Its delicate formulation suits everyone – from acne-prone skin, and oily skin to even dry skin types.
Best for: All skin types
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
Protect your skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays with this broad-spectrum sunscreen by The INKEY List. With SPF 30 and 100 percent mineral UV filters, the sun cream is perfect for everyday use. It comes with non-irritating and non-comedogenic properties that glide smoothly across the skin without clogging your pores or causing breakouts.
Best for: All skin types
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Infused with the goodness of skin-loving ingredients such as vitamin C, the Revolution Skincare Dewy Protect Sunscreen ensures your skin is nourished and protected at all times. The sunscreen is fast absorbing and does not leave any greasy residue or white cast. It also adds a subtle shimmer upon application for a seamless finish.
Best for: All skin types
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
A quick-absorbing and lightweight moisturiser, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield is a hydrating sunscreen with a water-gel-based formula. It replenishes your skin while also providing broad-spectrum SPF 25 sun protection. It is oil-free and non-comedogenic, perfect for oily and combination skin beauties.
Best for: Combination skin
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Here’s a perfect sunscreen curated specifically for troubled and breakout-prone skin. The Neostrata Clarify Sheer Hydration Sunscreen is enhanced with broad spectrum SPF 40 along with anti-ageing properties. Get the benefits of a daily moisturiser along with sunblock in one with this excellent product.
Best for: Oily skin
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
The Bioderma Photoderm Anti-Pigmentation and Ti-Wrinkles Sunscreen is laden with the benefits of science-backed ingredients such as the patented Cellular BIOprotection® Complex that protects your skin from the harsh sun. The luxurious melting texture of the sunscreen helps lock in moisture and provides all-day softness. The airy formula absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky residue.
Best for: All skin types
Image: Courtesy lookfantastic
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Sunscreens with SPF 30+ concocted with organic ingredients, are usually safe for daily usage. However, it is recommended that you consult a physician or dermatologist to select the most suitable product for your skin.
Answer: The American Academy of Dermatology advises using an SPF of 30 or more. Any exposed region has to have adequate sunscreen applied to it every day.
Answer: Sunscreen loses its effectiveness in just a few hours. So make sure to apply another layer of lotion about the size of a golf ball every two hours. You may need to reapply your sunscreen after every 60 to 90 minutes under some circumstances.
Answer: It has been demonstrated that sunscreens can stop skin damage when applied appropriately. However, if a sunscreen isn't used frequently enough, it might potentially worsen skin damage.
Answer: Since there is little chance of getting too much sun indoors, sunscreen is often not necessary. Even while clothes may be adequate and sunscreen is typically not required, you should consider sun protection if you spend too much time by a window with direct sunshine.
Answer: Any sunscreen with SPF 30 or more is able to last longer. The aforementioned list contains some of the best sunscreen for women that offer long lasting resistance from sun.
Answer: Several brands including Neutrogena, Cetaphil and Bioderma offer sweat-proof sunscreens.