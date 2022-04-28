BTS x Amorepacific’s Lip Sleeping Mask is *finally* launching in Hong Kong

If you, BTS ARMY representative, have been pouting with arms crossed in utter, utter jealousy of your South Korean and stateside colleagues with their sweet, supple lips courtesy of the BTS x Amorepacific launch late last year, good news — the wait is almost over.

While the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage tour was, unfortunately, not able to make a pitstop here in Hong Kong, this BTS x Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask — which was made specifically in celebration of the tour — is just a little something you can now take home with you, slather all over your lips and practice your dance moves just in time for the next world tour.

Much like the fervour that comes along with the K-pop genre, LANEIGE’s Lip Sleeping Mask has its own fanatic following, with ‘Sold Out’ signages that come almost as soon as the product’s ‘Back in Stock’ notifications sound. And if you’re a BTS ARMY lieutenant who just so happens to also be a stan of LANEIGE’s best-selling product? Well, how lucky.

Editor’s note: LANEIGE is a brand under the Amorepacific Corporation. The OG Lip Sleeping Mask is sold under the LANEIGE brand, but this particular collaboration saw the product released under the larger Amorepacific Corporation umbrella.

Don’t Sleep on this BTS x Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask:

LANEIGE’s Lip Sleeping Mask is the kind of product you keep on your bedside to apply and promptly forget about. Hard at work while you’re cycling through your REM sleep schedule, the mask uses a special MOISTURE WRAP™ complex that helps the delicate skin on your lips absorb and lock in moisture. In the morning: lips that feel brand new. But, like the best kind of multi-use product, the lip mask can be applied like a lip balm, too.

The brand’s popular Gummy Bear flavour was already nestled in a delicious purple container. With this BTS-influenced release, the collaboration product is, now, cast in a shade of purple tuned a nudge cooler towards the K-pop septet’s signature shade, complete with the group’s branding on the cap and packaging.

Now, if you so desire, you can fall asleep to BTS’s Spotify playlists in your ears and a gummy bear-flavoured Lip Sleeping Mask on your lips as you drift off towards sweet, purple dreams.









The BTS x Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask (HK$150 / 20g) launches in Hong Kong on 1 May. Get it here and at LANIEGE stores city-wide