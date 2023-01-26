What is microdermabrasion? Here’s everything to know about it

While microdermabrasion is not the most recent cosmetic procedure, it is still one of the most popular and sought after. The minimally invasive procedure is quick, simple, and affordable, yet it may still produce impressive results in regards to reducing dullness, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin texture. With that in mind, you might be thinking, what exactly is microdermabrasion? Here’s all you need to know.

What is Microdermabrasion?

Microdermabrasion is a minimally invasive exfoliation procedure that seeks to enhance the texture and clarity of the skin by physically removing the superficial, sluggish dead cell layers, hence encouraging cell regeneration.

Benefits of Microdermabrasion

Minimises the appearance of pores

Microdermabrasion not only unclogs pores by eliminating the ‘stratum corneum,’ but it also makes enlarged pores seem smaller. We must remember that pore shrinking is impossible. We are all born with unique pore sizes, and there is no way to reduce their diameter.

Certain factors, including as pollution, increased sebum production, inflammation, and so on, might expand or make them ‘appear’ bigger. Microdermabrasion may reduce the appearance of pores by removing impurities from the skin and controlling excess sebum production.

It improves product efficacy

Once the layers of dead skin on your skin have been removed and your pores are clear, your skin will be able to absorb products much more effectively. This implies that if you use a product to treat acne or another skin problem, you should expect greater and faster results.

Improved signs of ageing

Microdermabrasion may help control the signs of ageing by increasing collagen formation and improving skin elasticity. You might also notice quicker cell renewal. With ‘newly deposited collagen and elastic fibres,’ microdermabrasion helps to reduce the indications of ageing. However, numerous sessions may be required to witness the anti-aging effects of the treatment.

Improves circulation & lymphatic flow

Microdermabrasion improves blood and lymph flow, enabling more oxygen and nutrients to reach skin cells, promoting internal skin health and resulting in improved elasticity.

Benefit wide range of conditions

Microdermabrasion can be used to treat a variety of skin conditions. Acne and acne scarring, age spots, dull skin, fine wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone and texture, enlarged or clogged pores, blackheads, smooth out rough or coarse skin, and provide overall skin rejuvenation are examples of these. Outcomes are frequently seen after the first treatment, however it may need a course of 4-6 sessions spaced two to four weeks apart to maximise results such as scarring and pigmentation reduction.

Evens out skin tone and texture

Many people may see improvements in their skin’s tone, texture, and colour after just one treatment. This treatment gives the ultimate exfoliation, smoothing out rough or coarsely textured skin, helping in sun damage repair, and eliminating pigmentation. Following treatments, the skin will look polished and will glow.

Side effects of Microdermabrasion

Dry or Flaking Skin

It is common to experience dryness or flakiness in the days following a microdermabrasion treatment. Fortunately, this usually resolves itself after a week. Simply add more moisturiser to your everyday skincare routine. If you have really oily skin, you’ll like the fact that it’s not as greasy as normal.

Bruising

Because the microdermabrasion catheter creates a vacuum effect on the skin, bruising is likely, particularly in the thin-skinned regions around the eyes. Although it is impossible to avoid completely, bruising is uncommon, especially if your technician is skilled. However, bruising is more common if your skin is particularly thin or sensitive, or if you are taking certain medications (like blood thinners or NSAIDs). And some folks are just more prone to bruises than others. Inform your technician if any of these relate to you so she can take appropriate measures throughout your treatment.

Cold Sores

If you have cold sores, you are aware that specific meals, the sun, and stress seem to set them off. You may also include microdermabrasion on the list. It occurs when microdermabrasion is performed around the lips. If you are prone to cold sores, you should avoid treatment around the lips. This isn’t always ideal if you want microdermabrasion to improve the fine lines around your lips.

Redness

After a microdermabrasion procedure, most people notice that their skin is pink to red. It usually looks like a very minor sunburn and dissipates within a few hours. If you have very sensitive skin or have a more intense microdermabrasion treatment to address a specific skin concern, you may experience more prominent redness that may take a day or more to fade completely. Inquire with your technician about what to expect in terms of redness.

Who shouldn’t get Microdermabrasion?

According to the experts, this form of exfoliation would never be recommended for someone with extremely sensitive skin or broken capillaries since the abrasion might cause more stress to the skin. Experts also say that they would never treat a client who has just had sun exposure since the quality of their skin may be compromised, thus four weeks post-tanning is recommended.

No time to book in for a professional session? Try these products instead

No time to schedule a professional session? Some of the best beauty brands are now developing skincare products and devices with polishing crystals similar to those used in the treatment that you can use in the comfort of your own bathroom.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock