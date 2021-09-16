Our 5 favourite body products for maximum skin pampering

Autumn heralds! With the weather slowly getting cooler, we’re preparing our favourite body lotions and potions for maximum skin pampering. Ready for a little retail therapy?
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion (HK$200)
I love a good acid-moisturizer combo; the double whammy of sloughing off surface dryness while also locking in moisture? Gimme, gimme more. This particular bottle is supercharged with a blend of 10% AHA and a mix of antioxidant-loaded nonfragrant plant oils and butters. Beware though: Because of the acid content, avoid using after a shave or exfoliation!
Tru Nomad Mare’s milk body cream (HK$340)
Recently launched in Hong Kong, Tru Nomad is a natural skincare brand from Kazakhstan with a focus on locally-sourced ingredients. With its lightweight texture, antimicrobial properties as well as Vitamin E addition, Mare’s milk effectively restores dry skin, while encouraging gentle cell renewal. We love the soft tang of the sweet orange essential oil, too.
Fenty Beauty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream (HK$335; refill HK$300)
“I wanted a product that feels as amazing it looks — starting with the way it melts into your skin as you apply it and finishing with the sexy, glossy sheen it gives your skin,” says Rihanna. And who are we to argue with Rihanna? It’s rich. It’s decadent. It’s nourishing. And best of all, it’s earth-conscious. When you’re done with the jar, just pop out the inner container, recycle it and replace it with a refill. Good for our body and for our planet.
Glossier Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist (Approx. HK$218)
There is nothing I’d rather do less post-shower than slather on thick, dense, hard-to-rub-in moisturiser. Those are extra minutes I could have spent lazing (luxuriating, really) wrapped tight in towels; elbow grease avoided yet again. Luckily for me, and now you, Glossier’s Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist — infused with sunflower seed oil, grapeseed oil and oat oil — is for the bare-minimum stalwarts among us; at best, it’s a 2-second full-body spritz that leaves your skin shiny, moisturised and smelling deliciously of Neroli — no “working it in” necessary. Just remember to start your spritz post-shower while your skin is still a little damp to really lock in the moisture. — Joey Wong, Editor
Rare SkinFuel Age Delaying Body Cream (HK$880)
I’ve preached about Rare SkinFuel’s hand cream here and have a bottle on my desk, so I’m definitely a fan of the brand. Formulated with extensive certified organic ingredients and natural oils to rejuvenate the skin and reduce cellulite appearance, we love that the cream manages to be super lightweight, still. We’ll admit that the price is a little hard to justify, so this is definitely a nice-to-have on our list.
Hero image courtesy of Content Pixie on Unsplash.