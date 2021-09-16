Home > Beauty & Grooming > Skincare > Our 5 favourite body products for maximum skin pampering
Our 5 favourite body products for maximum skin pampering
Beauty & Grooming
16 Sep 2021 11:00 AM

Our 5 favourite body products for maximum skin pampering

Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
Our 5 favourite body products for maximum skin pampering
Beauty & Grooming
Our 5 favourite body products for maximum skin pampering

Autumn heralds! With the weather slowly getting cooler, we’re preparing our favourite body lotions and potions for maximum skin pampering. Ready for a little retail therapy? 

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion (HK$200)

I love a good acid-moisturizer combo; the double whammy of sloughing off surface dryness while also locking in moisture? Gimme, gimme more. This particular bottle is supercharged with a blend of 10% AHA and a mix of antioxidant-loaded nonfragrant plant oils and butters. Beware though: Because of the acid content, avoid using after a shave or exfoliation!

SHOP HERE

Tru Nomad Mare’s milk body cream (HK$340) 

Recently launched in Hong Kong, Tru Nomad is a natural skincare brand from Kazakhstan with a focus on locally-sourced ingredients. With its lightweight texture, antimicrobial properties as well as Vitamin E addition, Mare’s milk effectively restores dry skin, while encouraging gentle cell renewal. We love the soft tang of the sweet orange essential oil, too.

SHOP HERE

Fenty Beauty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream (HK$335; refill HK$300)

“I wanted a product that feels as amazing it looks — starting with the way it melts into your skin as you apply it and finishing with the sexy, glossy sheen it gives your skin,” says Rihanna. And who are we to argue with Rihanna? It’s rich. It’s decadent. It’s nourishing. And best of all, it’s earth-conscious. When you’re done with the jar, just pop out the inner container, recycle it and replace it with a refill. Good for our body and for our planet.

SHOP HERE

Glossier Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist (Approx. HK$218)

There is nothing I’d rather do less post-shower than slather on thick, dense, hard-to-rub-in moisturiser. Those are extra minutes I could have spent lazing (luxuriating, really) wrapped tight in towels; elbow grease avoided yet again. Luckily for me, and now you, Glossier’s Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist — infused with sunflower seed oil, grapeseed oil and oat oil — is for the bare-minimum stalwarts among us; at best, it’s a 2-second full-body spritz that leaves your skin shiny, moisturised and smelling deliciously of Neroli — no “working it in” necessary. Just remember to start your spritz post-shower while your skin is still a little damp to really lock in the moisture. — Joey Wong, Editor

SHOP HERE

Rare SkinFuel’s Age Delaying Hand Cream

Rare SkinFuel Age Delaying Body Cream (HK$880)

I’ve preached about Rare SkinFuel’s hand cream here and have a bottle on my desk, so I’m definitely a fan of the brand. Formulated with extensive certified organic ingredients and natural oils to rejuvenate the skin and reduce cellulite appearance, we love that the cream manages to be super lightweight, still. We’ll admit that the price is a little hard to justify, so this is definitely a nice-to-have on our list.

SHOP HERE

Hero image courtesy of Content Pixie on Unsplash.

Skincare Beauty Hong Kong Wellness Autumn drunk elephant glossier fenty beauty Rare Skin Fuel Tru Nomad Mare's Milk
You might also like ...
Sandra Kwong
Features Editor
A perpetually hungry individual paired with an acute dirty martini obsession. You'll catch Sandra waltzing around town from gallery openings to various happy hours. Usually waxing lyrical about her 10-step skincare routine or her latest gadget. Currently missing: long ski runs in Hanazono.
People Dining Drinks Beauty Tech Wellness Art Culture
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk