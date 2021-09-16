Our 5 favourite body products for maximum skin pampering

There is nothing I’d rather do less post-shower than slather on thick, dense, hard-to-rub-in moisturiser. Those are extra minutes I could have spent lazing (luxuriating, really) wrapped tight in towels; elbow grease avoided yet again. Luckily for me, and now you, Glossier’s Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist — infused with sunflower seed oil, grapeseed oil and oat oil — is for the bare-minimum stalwarts among us; at best, it’s a 2-second full-body spritz that leaves your skin shiny, moisturised and smelling deliciously of Neroli — no “working it in” necessary. Just remember to start your spritz post-shower while your skin is still a little damp to really lock in the moisture. — Joey Wong, Editor

