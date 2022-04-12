Everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber’s new beauty line

Another day, another celebrity beauty brand. Hailey Bieber’s, named Rhode after the model’s middle name, is set to drop this summer

Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram and finally broke the silence on her latest skincare line, Rhode, months, now, after confirming the brand’s existence on her YouTube channel. Rhode follows a long tradition of celebrity-owned beauty brands, which will count Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and much, much more as seasoned competitors. Even before Rhode’s official launch in June, though, the brand is already creating a buzz on social platforms with 137k followers. The skincare-obsessive model dropped a glimpse of Rhode with a glowing portrait and one of Bieber holding a glazed donut in one hand.

Hailey Bieber’s ‘Rhode’:

According to several different sources, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode will offer up a plush range of serums, moisturisers and more — all in working to help us mere mortals get that ‘glazed donut’ complexion, it seems. The hydration-focused line supposedly aims at a more affordable platform as compared to fellow skincare brands; all products will be under US$30 (approx. HK$235). Rhode is setting sights on natural beauty with hydration as its core.

Stay tuned for more information on Bieber’s skincare range. ‘Till then, tap ‘follow’ on Rhode’s Insta handle and have your email entered here for first access to Rhode.

Images courtesy of Rhode

See the original post here