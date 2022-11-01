5 homemade body scrubs for glowing skin

You can’t have a hot girl summer without glowing skin, so try these homemade body scrubs you can DIY this Songkran.

Every now and then, we get the urge to rummage our pantry and whip up a game-changing DIY concoction. You don’t have to go to the drugstore to discover a terrific new body scrub because we’ve compiled a list of all of the best homemade body scrubs recipes for soft, glowing summer body this season.

[All images courtesy of Unsplash]

The best homemade body scrubs for glowing skin

You don’t have to spend a lot on a preservative-laden packaged scrub when you can make it yourself. The best part about making your own homemade body scrub is that you can customise it with whatever your skin needs at the moment, since sometimes your skin is rough and needs to be exfoliated, and other times it is dry and requires more hydration.

The Coffee Scrub

The greatest body scrubs, in our opinion, are prepared with coffee and honey. Coffee peeling exfoliates dead skin cells while also smoothing and firming the skin. Moisture is taken care of by honey. It’s inexpensive, simple to make, and ideal for face and body care. It’s best to use the peeling 2-3 times a week, but also when the skin looks grey, rough and dull.

You’ll need:

Coffee

Honey

Olive oil

Instructions:

Step 1: Make 3 tablespoons of coffee grounds by brewing enough coffee. For a stronger exfoliation, use 4 tablespoons or as desired.

Step 2: In a mixing bowl, combine 5 tablespoons honey and 5 tablespoons olive oil until thick.

Step 3: Apply the scrub to damp skin and massage gently for a minute before rinsing with warm water and patting dry with a towel.

The Brightening Scrub

This scrub will have you admiring how soft your skin is all day long. Mandarin oranges ripen throughout the winter and are ideal for making the transition to spring. The peel has long been used in Chinese medicine for its ability to move stuck Qi, brighten our mood, and help ease abdominal distention.

You’ll need:

Organic cane sugar

Organic olive oil (or one of your choice)

Honey

Zest of one mandarin orange

Instructions:

Step 1: Combine 1 cup organic cane sugar, 1/3 cup organic olive oil (or one of your choice), 2 tablespoons local honey, and the zest of one mandarin orange. After zesting the mandarin, split it in half and squeeze the juice into the mixture.

Step 2: Thoroughly combine all ingredients and set aside for 5 minutes before using.

Step 3: While in the shower or bath, apply evenly on dampened skin and massage in gentle circles towards the heart. Rinse!

The Rose Scrub

Roses offer several skin advantages and are quite soothing to the skin. Jojoba oil is extremely hydrating and nourishing, but you may use whatever oil you choose. Rose petals will provide a pleasant smell to the scrub while rosehip will moisturise and provide several skin benefits.

You’ll need:

Rosehip oil

Fresh rose petals

Sugar

Jojoba oil

Instructions:

Step 1: In a small bowl, mash one tablespoon of rosehip oil and fresh rose petals.

Step 2: Combine with one cup of finely ground sugar and 1/4 cup of jojoba oil.

Step 3 Massage the mixture into your skin and then rinse with water.

The Soothing Scrub

Oats are naturally calming and high in polysaccharides, which bind water and provide a protective barrier on the skin. Olive oil is high in antioxidants, ultra-nourishing, and incredibly beneficial to the body.

You’ll need:

Quick oats

Brown sugar

Olive oil

Essential oil of your choice

Instructions:

Step 1: In a mixing bowl, combine one cup quick oats, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup olive oil, and eight drops of your favourite essential oil, adding additional essential oil as needed.

Step 2: Put a small amount in a plastic bottle and carry it with you to the shower. At the end of your shower, apply to the body in circular motions.

Step 3: Rinse well, allowing some of the oil to remain on your skin. Store any remaining scrub in the fridge. It should last for at least five days.

The Clarifying Scrub

This scrub’s exfoliating properties are obtained from almonds, which are high in vitamin E and antioxidants. Plus, unlike other abrasive scrubs that irritate the skin and produce an overproduction of oil, this one combines olive oil and avocado to prevent dryness, making it ideal for those with oily backs or shoulders.

You’ll need:

Almonds

Olive oil

Avocado

Witch hazel

Instructions:

Step 1: Grind 1/3 cup almonds into a rough powder in a coffee bean grinder. You may also finely chop the almonds by hand.

Step 2: In a food processor, combine 1/2 cup olive oil and half an avocado (which will provide skin with vitamins B, C, E, and K).

Step 3: In a bowl or jar, combine the almonds and avocado mash, then add two tablespoons of witch hazel (an antioxidant-rich astringent).

Step 4: Apply product to your skin, giving special attention to oily areas and avoiding the face as normally.

Step 5: Rinse and pat dry your skin before applying moisturiser.