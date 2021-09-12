The healing power of honey: 8 best skincare products to try

Harness the healing power of honey with our topic pick of honey-infused skincare products.
Notably known as a superfood, honey has been used across the ages for its anti-ageing and anti-bacterial properties that heal, hydrate and sooth the skin. A powerhouse ingredient in the beauty world, up there with turmeric, avocado and citrus, honey’s active phytochemicals house an array benefits. Manuka honey, for instance, contains potent antibacterial properties and also acts as an all-natural exfoliator. Rather than scouting the internet for various DIY skincare recipes, below you’ll find an edit of our favourite honey- infused products that are brightening and nourishing in nature.
Featured and hero image courtesy of Youssef Aboutaleb via Unsplash
Formulated with Manuka honey and Red Ginseng Root, this honey-like texture cream helps to reveal a youthful-glow. Kiehl’s ingredients are naturally derived, especially if the ingredient retains 50 percent of its original molecular structure. Other well-known honey skincare products include the Crème de Corps Soy Milk and Honey Body Polish.
Infused with Manuka honey derived from New Zealand, L’Oréal’s skincare series consists of a night cream, eye cream, cleansing foam and supplement cream. Using ingredients such as pro-xylane and terapeptide, these skincare products are guaranteed to replenish the skin to reveal a smoother and firmer complexion.
This antioxidant-rich formula packed with Manuka honey effectively cleanses the skin of all impurities and bacteria while brightening and treating irritated skin. The cleanser has also been verified as ‘Clean at Sephora’.
Clean and conscious brand, Farmacy, uses its own moringa and acerola cherry farms to produce all-natural ingredients for their skin care products. Its own honey skincare collection is ethically sourced from these farms, attesting to its biodiversity and full potency. A favourite? The Ultra Hydrating Face Oil, soothing the appearance of fine lines to reveal healthy, glowing skin.
Global beauty brand Guerlain has created Abeille Royale, a skincare line dedicated for anti-ageing using honey and royal jelly. Each product contains a sun-drenched nectar fragrance, airing with honey notes. Forget Botox, the Eye R Repair Serum has an illuminating eye-lifting effect that reduces puffiness and dark circles.
Available in five colours: Manuka, Blackberry, Orange Blossom, Wildflower and Tupelo, Sephora Collection’s Gloss Balm revitalises the potent properties of honey to help nourish and soften the lips.
Sourced from New Zealand, Manuka Doctor preserves the natural and purest form of honey to deliver a potent collection of skincare products. Endorsed by celebrity, Kourtney Kardashian, Manuka honey rejuvenates the skin, evens the skin tone and restores the skin’s natural properties.
Known for its signature facial cleansing tool, this sheet mask nourishes the skin with the nutrient-rich properties derived from Manuka honey. Recommended to use with Foreo’s devices, nevertheless, the sheet will effectively relieve the skin of any dryness and dullness.