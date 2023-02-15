Follow Jennifer Aniston’s simple skincare routine to get that radiant glow

It’s been more than two decades since the wildly popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. ended. Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green on the hit 90s sitcom and has been a trendsetter since then. Even after so many years, her iconic hairstyle — popularly known as “The Rachel” — is still one of the most in-demand haircuts. Throughout her career, the actress kept on experimenting with her looks and styles, but what remained constant was her flawless skin. Jennifer Aniston has aged effortlessly, thanks to her strict skincare and fitness routine.

The actress, even when on F.R.I.E.N.D.S., used to follow a very simple skincare routine. She has always believed in the concept of “less is more” and still follows this mantra. Apart from taking care of her skin, Jennifer also believes in taking care of her body. No matter where she is, the actress makes sure she does a little bit of exercise. Another key thing that she stresses is getting a good amount of sleep. Whenever she has talked about her skincare routine during interviews, Aniston has always talked about the importance of adequate sleep.

Today, the actress is turning 54. Yes, we know it’s hard to believe but thanks to her age-old skincare hacks, Jennifer Aniston still looks gorgeous as ever. To celebrate this diva’s special day, we take a look at some of her well-kept skincare secrets that make Jennifer Aniston look so beautiful and enchanting.

5 beauty secrets that Jennifer Aniston follows religiously

Age is just a number when it comes to Jennifer Aniston. Even at 54, she radiates happy vibes everywhere she goes, and her radiant skin is no exception. Her skincare routine is pretty simple, and Jennifer Aniston also believes in using very few products on her skin.

With this, she has also been trying to change the narrative of anti-aging talk in the beauty world. “Very little offends me, but what I do think is becoming dated are things like, ‘Oh, you look great for your age. Because at a certain point, you should start to look like shit? Because that’s what that is implying. Like, ‘You should look like hell right now,'” she told Allure in a 2019 interview.

Her everyday morning routine

No matter at what time the actress wakes up, she makes sure to start her day with celery juice. This is followed by a diluted shot of apple cider vinegar to help lower her blood sugar and cholesterol. She then takes a shot of probiotics (which help in treating skin diseases like eczema, acne, and UV damage). She makes sure that she doesn’t start her day with coffee and has breakfast only half-hour after she is done with the routine. She also makes sure she meditates after her morning routine.

The K.I.S.S. method

Aniston has popularised the K.I.S.S. method, which means to keep it simple. She also emphasises not overwashing the face. She revealed her “whole face regime is just soap and water” during an interview. Jennifer Aniston swears by using Aveeno daily moisturiser with SPF and that’s pretty much it.

Jennifer Aniston’s simple skincare routine and the products she uses

Jennifer Aniston has the most effortless skincare routine. She uses Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar as a cleanser. She then applies toner to her face. This is followed by a few serums like Tatcha’s The Serum Stick, and a light anti-aging moisturiser like the Aveeno daily moisturiser. She exfoliates her skin three times a week. She uses a special handheld microcurrent device called ZIIP at home to lift and tone her face. She dabs her skin with SPF 50 every time she steps out. For her makeup, Jennifer only uses Clé de Peau Beauté concealer and lip balm to complete her look.

Aniston keeps herself hydrated all the time

Jennifer Aniston knows very well that hydration is key to good skin. She always carries water bottles around to ensure she remains hydrated throughout her busy workday. She also ensures she’s eating healthy and has a balanced diet. She ensures she avoids sugar as much as she can.

She is a collagen lover

It’s no secret that collagen is very good for the skin. Jennifer Aniston makes sure that this ingredient is also a part of her skincare routine. Collagen powder promotes healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints. The actress said she saw very evident differences in her skin and body after she started taking collagen powder.

